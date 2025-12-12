Mammootty To Share Screen With 9-year-old In His Next? What We Know | Malayalam-cinema News

Last Updated: December 12, 2025, 17:57 IST

Fresh off the success of Kalamkaval, Mammootty is gearing up for his next project with Nithish Sahadev.

Mammootty’s next film might not have a female lead. (Photo Credit: X)

Mammootty has been mesmerising audiences with his performance in the crime thriller Kalamkaval, which released in theatres on December 5. While the actor is receiving widespread praise from audiences, let us tell you that he has many more projects on his plate to entertain fans.

While fans are excited to see the South superstar in distinctive avatars, one of his upcoming films will reportedly feature a 9-year-old actress as a co-lead.

Mammootty’s Upcoming Film To Have A 9-year-old Actress as Female Lead?

The Malayalam superstar is all set to join forces with Family fame director Nithish Sahadev. According to several online reports, the film icon will appear alongside a 9-year-old actress. She will essay the role of the female lead, and the story will reportedly revolve around her.

The film is a mass entertainer and will feature the veteran actor as a character from the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border. Notably, the film will not have a typical lead heroine. However, the information is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be backed by Mammootty himself under his banner, Mammootty Kampany. It is expected to go on floors in May 2026.

MAMMOOTTY KAMPANY’S BIGGEST FILM !!Nitish Sahadev’s mass entertainer will feature #Mammootty as a character from the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border, portrayed with a blend of rustic and cool elements. The film will not have a typical lead heroine; instead, a nine-year-old girl will… pic.twitter.com/NjAz9WLS70 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) December 11, 2025

Mammootty’s Latest Film Kalamkaval

Mammootty’s latest film, which released just a week ago, revolves around a man driven by a disturbing obsession to kill women, while a determined police officer races to uncover the truth and stop a series of brutal murders across villages

The action-thriller opened to impressive numbers at the box office. According to Sacnilk, it collected approximately Rs 4.75 crore on Day 1 of its release.

Directed by Jithin K Jose and produced under Mammootty Kampany, Kalamkaval marks Mammootty’s return to the big screen after a brief break due to health concerns. His son Dulquer Salmaan appears as the younger version of his character, Cyanide Mohan.

Mammootty’s Upcoming Films

The versatile actor is currently filming Mahesh Narayanan’s spy action drama Patriot. The film features an ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran and several others in pivotal roles.

Before beginning work with Nithish Sahadev, he will collaborate with veteran arthouse filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for a new film.

First Published: December 12, 2025, 17:57 IST