Manchu Manoj And Mounika Reddy Set To Welcome Their First Child Months After Tying Knot

After a hiatus, Manchu Manoj made a successful comeback to entertainment and turned host for a reality game show Ustad. While the fans were already heaping praises on the actor for his powerful comeback, he treated his fans to another surprise, leaving them excited about further updates.

Manchu Manoj is married to Bhuma Mounika Reddy. The couple, who made several public appearances together this year, recently announced that they were expecting a baby. Breaking the news about the pregnancy, they wrote, “Remembering and honouring my beloved Athamma, Shree Bhuma Shoba Nagi Reddy garu, on her birthday ❤️ Athamma. In your loving embrace, we find comfort in sharing joyful news: Shree Bhuma Nagi Reddy Mama and you are becoming grandparents once again. Our little Dhairav is thrilled about becoming a big brother. We are grateful, knowing you will continue to watch over and protect our growing family with endless love.

With the blessings of my amma Shree Nirmala garu and my father Shree Mohan Babu garu, we feel embraced by love and support from all corners of our family.”

Before Mounika, Manoj was married but his relationship could not last long, leading to separation in 2019. Earlier this year, in March, he entered the wedlock once again with Bhuma Mounika who is the youngest daughter of former Members of the Legislative Assembly, Bhuma Nagi Reddy and Shobha Nagi Reddy.

Mounika had a 6-year-old son from her previous marriage, which she ended after a few years of tying the knot. The actor shares an endearing with Mounika’s son from her first marriage. Now, with the announcement of pregnancy and the couple expecting their first kid together, fans have started pouring in blessings for them.

On the work front, Manoj returned to acting earlier this year. His upcoming film What The Fish is currently under production. He has reportedly accepted a few other projects which are currently under the pre-production phase.