 Buy cheap website traffic
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৬ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Manchu Manoj And Mounika Reddy Set To Welcome Their First Child Months After Tying Knot

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২১, ২০২৩ ৭:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
image 1 2023 12 411291b8429e4ab9c2c9286ab861cb68


Manchu Manoj is married to Bhuma Mounika Reddy.

Manchu Manoj is married to Bhuma Mounika Reddy.

The couple, who made several public appearances together this year, recently announced that they were expecting a baby.

After a hiatus, Manchu Manoj made a successful comeback to entertainment and turned host for a reality game show Ustad. While the fans were already heaping praises on the actor for his powerful comeback, he treated his fans to another surprise, leaving them excited about further updates.

Manchu Manoj is married to Bhuma Mounika Reddy. The couple, who made several public appearances together this year, recently announced that they were expecting a baby. Breaking the news about the pregnancy, they wrote, “Remembering and honouring my beloved Athamma, Shree Bhuma Shoba Nagi Reddy garu, on her birthday ❤️ Athamma. In your loving embrace, we find comfort in sharing joyful news: Shree Bhuma Nagi Reddy Mama and you are becoming grandparents once again. Our little Dhairav is thrilled about becoming a big brother. We are grateful, knowing you will continue to watch over and protect our growing family with endless love.

With the blessings of my amma Shree Nirmala garu and my father Shree Mohan Babu garu, we feel embraced by love and support from all corners of our family.”

Before Mounika, Manoj was married but his relationship could not last long, leading to separation in 2019. Earlier this year, in March, he entered the wedlock once again with Bhuma Mounika who is the youngest daughter of former Members of the Legislative Assembly, Bhuma Nagi Reddy and Shobha Nagi Reddy.

Mounika had a 6-year-old son from her previous marriage, which she ended after a few years of tying the knot. The actor shares an endearing with Mounika’s son from her first marriage. Now, with the announcement of pregnancy and the couple expecting their first kid together, fans have started pouring in blessings for them.

On the work front, Manoj returned to acting earlier this year. His upcoming film What The Fish is currently under production. He has reportedly accepted a few other projects which are currently under the pre-production phase.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

rana das 800x420
‘২০২৯ সালের নির্বাচন আওয়ামী ও তালেবানের মধ্যে হবে’
বাংলাদেশ
106160018
In Pics: India eye runs from top-order in ODI series decider against SA
খেলাধুলা
image 1 2023 12 411291b8429e4ab9c2c9286ab861cb68 16x9
Manchu Manoj And Mounika Reddy Set To Welcome Their First Child Months After Tying Knot
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
rejaul mayor okl dj 800x420
‘সহজ শর্তের ঋণ মেটাতে পারে গরিবের আবাসন সমস্যা’
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1626608931 bollywood

Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan Wish Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Birthday

 wm liones1

চিড়িয়াখানার নিরাপত্তারক্ষীকে মেরে সঙ্গী নিয়ে পালাল সিংহ

 lalto

চুয়াডাঙ্গায় ইউএনও পরিচয়দানকারী লিল্টুর ৬ মাসের কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 1674186768 photo

Manchester City close gap at the top with thrilling comeback win over Spurs | Football News

 IMG 20231020 WA0007

টাঙ্গাইলের চরাঞ্চলে দরিদ্র মেধাবী এসএসসি পরীক্ষার্থীদের আর্থিক সম্মাননা

 Samosa 169166963116x9

সুনাম দেশজোড়া; দেশি মশলার স্বাদে ভরপুর মুখরোচক এই সমোসা একবার চেখে দেখবেন না কি? – News18 Bangla

 wm crb oo olj scjs j okdshmcd

সিআরবি আন্দোলনে ক্ষুব্ধ রেলমন্ত্রী বললেন, ‘চাপিয়ে দেওয়া হবে না’

 wm new coscp dj dc hd dh 800x420

‘লালপাহাড়ে’র সঙ্গী হয়ে চট্টগ্রামে এলো ‘জলপরী’

 wm CHOSIK 1 800x416

খাল-নদী দখলের বিরুদ্ধে ‍হুঁশিয়ারি চসিক মেয়রের

 Gmail 165405552816x9

জিমেলে ফিল্টার অ্যাপ্লাই এখন আরও বেশি সহজ, এক নজরে দেখে নিন সেই ফিচার ব্যবহার করার উপায়