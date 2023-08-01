মঙ্গলবার , ১ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Manchu Manoj Meets Chandrababu Naidu; Is He Joining TDP?

untitled design 2023 08 01t163338.592


The actor said that Chandrababu Naidu is like family to them.

The former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was greeted by actor Manchu Manoj, together with his wife and children.

In recent months, there have been numerous reports about actor Manchu Manoj’s potential foray into politics. The speculation intensified when Manoj and his wife Mounika paid a visit to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad on July 31.

The meeting between the Manchu Manoj couple and Chandrababu Naidu garnered significant attention, as media outlets speculated that they might join the TDP. Contrary to the rumours, no formal political announcement was made during the meeting.

During their 45-minute interaction, Manchu Manoj and his wife were introduced to Chandrababu Naidu, and they discussed both personal and political matters. The timing of this gathering has raised eyebrows, given the upcoming elections, and there have been rumours about Manoj and Bhuma Naga Mounika considering a political run.

After the meeting, Manchu Manoj addressed the media, stating that they had not met Chandrababu Naidu after their marriage and had come to seek his blessings. He also mentioned that it was their son’s birthday, which made the occasion even more special.

Regarding their potential political entry, Manoj playfully said, “When the time comes, Mounika will tell you about it,” while Bhuma Mounika treated the meeting as a casual one.

The actor expressed that Chandrababu Naidu is like family to them, and they share a close bond with him. They had wanted to meet him after their marriage, but due to busy schedules, they could not do so. When they got an opportunity to visit Hyderabad, Chandrababu Naidu warmly invited them, and they decided to meet him.

Interestingly, the timing of the meeting becomes even more intriguing in light of recent events. A review meeting was held in Nandhyala by Chandrababu Naidu, and Bhuma Akhila Priya, who is a member of the TDP, was reportedly not invited. Speculations about tensions between the siblings have been circulating.

The Manchu family’s political history also adds another layer of excitement to the situation. In 2019, Mohan Babu, a prominent member of the family, contested elections for the YSR Congress but later resigned from the party.

