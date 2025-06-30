Advertise here
৩০ জুন ২০২৫
Mandala Murders: Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla’s Sinister Crime Thriller Finally Gets A Release Date | Webseries News

জুন ৩০, ২০২৫
Netflix series Mandala Murders stars Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaokar. The film explores ritualistic killings tied to a secret society.

Vaani Kapoor's Mandala Murders gets a release date.

Mandala Murders: In the eerie stillness of Charandaspur, a sinister pattern of crime emerges. A series of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society unveils a conspiracy driven by fate. The lead cast of Netflix’s upcoming offering comprises Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The series releases on July 25.

The first poster of Netflix’s Mandala Murders was unveiled on Monday, June 30. The mythological-crime thriller promises to immerse audiences in a world where every clue uncovers a long-hidden prophecy. The first poster from the show features Vaani Kapoor as a cop. Beside her is Surveen Chawla, who appears as a local politician. Gullak fame Vaibhav Raj Gupta looks intense in the poster, followed by Shriya Pilgaonkar, dressed as a bride with a dead body and occult symbols tracing her frame. “Har vardaan mein ek shraap chhupa hai, mol chukane ka waqt jald aane wala hai. Watch Mandala Murders, out 25 July, only on Netflix,” read the caption. Take a look:

Raashii Khanna, who is great friends with Vaani, expressed her excitement by posting clap emojis. “Back to back ! This girl is on FIRE”, wrote another user. “Will love to watch,” quipped a netizen.

What is the story of Mandala Murders?

A string of bizarre murders draws detectives Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) into a complex web of secrets, revealing layers they never anticipated. As they decipher mysterious symbols and hidden motives, they confront a secret society that dangerously blurs the line between faith and madness.

Mandala Murders features Vaani in a powerful new role, alongside Vaibhav, Surveen, and Shriya, who play key characters at the heart of the mystery. The show also marks her next after Raid 2 and her unreleased film, Abir Gulaal, with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, Akshaye Widhani of YRF Entertainment and created by Gopi Puthran (known for the Mardaani franchise), who also co-directed the series with Manan Rawat, Mandala Murders is a genre-defying show filled with mystery, crime, myths, and suspense.

Anindita.Mukherjee

