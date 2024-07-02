Manikandan Pattambi And Salim Hassan’s Panchayath Jetty To Hit Theatres On July 26

Makers of the upcoming Malayalam comedy film Panchayath Jetty have locked the film’s release date. Helmed by Manikandan Pattambi and Salim Hassan, the film is all set to hit the theatre on July 26. The film is backed by Saptatha Rang Creations Private Limited in association with Govind Films.

Apart from the director duo, Panchayath Jetty features Niyas Backer, Rachana Narayanankutty, Sneha Sreekumar, Unni Raj, Vinod Kovoor and Mani Shornur in prominent roles. Apart from them, the film also stars Pauly Valsan, Kulappully Leela, Arun Punalur, Resmi Aniln and 50 more actors in pivotal roles.

Krish Kaimal is in charge of cinematography, while the music of the film is composed by Ranjin Rai with lyrics penned by Santosh Verma. Shyam Sasidharan handles the editing of the film and Prem Pepko and Balan K. Mangat serve as the Executive Producers. Sabumohan oversees the art direction, Hassan Vandoor handles the makeup and Arun Manohar works as the costume designer.

Salish Peringottukara is handling for stills, Yellow Teeth manages advertising art and Arun Verma controls the sound design. Rajesh Adoor serves as the Chief Associate director and Prabhakaran Kasargod is the production executive.

Panchayath Jetty gathered all the limelight as it stars the entire cast of the popular Malayalam TV series Marimayam.

The makers of Panchayath Jetty began shooting their film last year in December in Kalur IMA in Kochi. The film has been shot around Cherai.

Meanwhile, Manikandan is a popular name in the Malayalam TV industry. He made his acting debut with the film Mankolangal in 2000 which was showcased at IFFK, Toronto and the Dhaka film festivals. After that, he appeared in several Malayalam films like Pattalam, Achuvinte Amma, Mission 90 Days, Passenger and many more.

He made his Television debut with the Telly series Chakkarabharani in 2010. Later in 2011, he appeared on the comedy show Marimayam and gathered appreciation for his performance.

Marimayam is the only Malayalam television show to have won the Best Comedy Show award at the Kerala State Television Awards for five years in a row, from 2015 to 2019.

