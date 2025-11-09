Manish Malhotra Vows To Keep Producing Films Even If His First Projects Flop: ‘I Won’t Go Back To…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 09, 2025, 17:43 IST

Manish Malhotra says he won’t stop producing films even if his first three projects flop, stressing that filmmaking for him is about passion, not box-office results.

Fashion designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra says he will continue to back cinematic stories through his banner Stage 5 Production, even if his early projects fail to perform commercially.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, one of India’s most influential creative forces, is venturing into a new chapter — film production. With his banner Stage 5 Production, Malhotra is ready to bring his storytelling sensibilities to the big screen. His first release, Gustaakh Ishq, a romantic drama directed by Vibhu Puri and starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, hits theatres on November 28. Meanwhile, his other production, Bun Tikki, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and featuring Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol, is already creating buzz at international film festivals.

“It’s Not About Taking a Chance, It’s About the Theatrical Experience”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Malhotra shared why he chose to release Gustaakh Ishq in cinemas at a time when intimate romantic dramas are often reserved for streaming platforms, “I don’t feel like I’m taking a chance, but a lot of people feel why don’t you think of taking it directly to a streaming platform. But I say no, it’s got beautiful music and good visuals. I want to release it in the theatre,” he said.

He admitted that while success or failure is uncertain, his intent is clear, “Now, if the film does well, people would say, ‘Visionary!’ But if the film, god forbid, doesn’t do well, people would say, ‘I told you so.’ But for me, it’s not about the film doing well or not. For me, as the first film of Stage 5 Production, it was very important for it to release in theatre. That’s my sense of achievement.”

Malhotra emphasized that his creative pursuit won’t be determined by box-office outcomes, “It’s not like let me see if the first three films do well, and then I’m going to think about the next three. I’m already working on the next three. Suppose if this doesn’t work, I won’t go back to making only clothes. I’m still going to take chances.”

Vijay Varma on Reviving the Spirit of Indie Cinema

The film’s lead actor, Vijay Varma, echoed Malhotra’s sentiment, highlighting the need to bring back audience appetite for mid-scale, content-driven cinema, “I’ve had discussions with several filmmakers to bring the palate back and do our bit to revive smaller, independent films. It’s like what they say in neuroscience — you need to keep firing those neurons,” Varma said.

Shabana Azmi on the Need for Stories That Inspire

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who stars in Malhotra’s upcoming production Bun Tikki, believes that films should not be constructed like corporate projects but driven by emotion and inspiration, “It should be a story that inspires you, and then you can think which actors to take. We’re only making proposals and getting lost in them because there’s no guarantee. Just because you’ve cast a star doesn’t mean it will work,” she explained.

“Casting a Star Is the Bigger Risk,” Says Divyenndu Sharma

Actor Divyenndu Sharma, who will appear in Stage 5 Production’s upcoming film Ye Saali Mohabbat — marking Tisca Chopra’s directorial debut — added that banking on star power is a gamble in itself, “Casting a star can often be the riskier proposal,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Shaikh noted that even well-intentioned, story-driven films don’t always resonate with audiences, while Abhay Deol emphasized that marketing plays a crucial role in a film’s reach, “We made Manorama Six Feet Under with Rs 25 lakh in marketing for 60 screens. It could’ve easily made Rs 5–6 crore with proper promotion. Even after 20 years in the industry, I’ve realized things have only become more insecure. Corporatization was meant to democratize it, but now even corporate decision-makers focus on numbers,” Deol reflected.

A New Chapter for Stage 5 Production

With Gustaakh Ishq leading the slate, Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Production is not just expanding his creative empire but also signaling a return to heartfelt storytelling and cinematic experience. For Malhotra, it’s not about risk — it’s about redefining what passion looks like when fashion meets film.

