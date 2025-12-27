শনিবার, ২৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Mannara Chopra Reveals If Priyanka Chopra Has Been Like A Godmother To Her: ‘She Guides Me…’ | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Mannara Chopra Reveals If Priyanka Chopra Has Been Like A Godmother To Her: 'She Guides Me…' | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Priyanka has often been acknowledged by Mannara as a source of inspiration, encouragement, and guidance.

Mannara Chopra and Priyanka Chopra are cousins.

Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra share a close-knit family bond. Mannara, whose real name is Barbie Handa, is Priyanka’s paternal cousin, making Priyanka a senior figure and mentor in her life. Growing up, Mannara looked up to Priyanka, especially as the latter rose to international fame after winning Miss World 2000 and establishing herself in Bollywood and later Hollywood. Priyanka has often been acknowledged by Mannara as a source of inspiration, encouragement, and guidance. In a recent chat with Filmygyaan, Mannara reflected on her bond with her sister.

Asked if Priyanka is like a godmother to her, Mannara said, “She is my sister, I would say.” She shared, “Recently, she was visiting India, so I went to meet her. You just take your heart out, and you can tell her what you are feeling right now. So, she is like that calming factor who doesn’t have that thing where she will solve everything for you, but she will guide you in a way which is so proper.”

The actor added, “You think about yourself that why didn’t I think like this. She guides me very nicely as a sister. I feel very emotional whenever I am around her, the past two years especially. When I used to meet her earlier, it was mostly fun, chirpy, just giggling, now I am always hugging her.”

“There’s some kind of change which is internally there within me. That shift is taking place, and I don’t know why. I feel that whenever I am too emotional or something, and I see her, I am always like ‘Ek jaadu ki jhappi’ (a magical hug). Of course, then you move on with your life and carry forward with your work,” she said.

Asked if Priyanka’s daughter Malti speaks Hindi, she replied, “She communicates properly in English. Of course, she has picked up a few words of Hindi. The last time I met her was during my brother’s wedding this year. She is still quite young, so I will tell you more when I meet her the next time.” According to Mannara, Malti Marie is a ‘proper LA baby’.

First Published:

December 27, 2025, 09:40 IST

December 27, 2025, 09:40 IST
