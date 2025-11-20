বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:০৭ অপরাহ্ন
Manoj Bajpayee Exclusive: Family Man 3, Bond With Daughter, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anurag Kashyap | N18V
Manoj Bajpayee Exclusive: Family Man 3, Bond With Daughter, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anurag Kashyap | N18V

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Manoj Bajpayee Exclusive: Family Man 3, Bond With Daughter, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anurag Kashyap | N18V


In an exclusive chat with CNN-News18 Showsha’s Titas Chowdhury, Manoj Bajpayee talks about immense audience expectations from The Family Man 3 and what sets it apart from the mainstream, massy Bollywood spy films. He spills the beans on his bond with his teenage daughter and how a conversation between Srikant Tiwari and Salman Khan’s Tiger will pan out. Manoj also reacts to recommending Jaideep Ahlawat for Gangs Of Wasseypur and how Jaideep, Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Varma treat him and Irrfan as their idols. He further quips about his hot and cold equation with Anurag Kashyap, stating the filmmaker is jealous of him.

Last Updated: November 20, 2025, 17:46 IST



