বিনোদন

Manushi Chhillar Celebrates 8 Years Since Historic Miss World 2017 Win | Bollywood News

  মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Manushi Chhillar Celebrates 8 Years Since Historic Miss World 2017 Win


Manushi Chhillar celebrates 8 years since her Miss World 2017 win, recalling her historic crowning and Bollywood journey.

Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World in 2017. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World in 2017. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar is ecstatic as she celebrates the 8th anniversary of her Miss World win. The actress in a collab post with Manushi, on the 18th of November shared a video of her crowning moment, 8 years ago.

The pageant organisation penned an emotional note along with the post that was shared as a collab with Manushi on their social media account. The organisation wrote, “Eight years ago, the world watched a young woman from India step onto a global stage with quiet confidence and a heart full of purpose,” and added a crown and star emoticon.

The note further read, “And in that unforgettable moment, @manushi_chhillar brought home the Miss World crown, ending a 17-year wait and filling an entire nation with pride. Eight years later, her win still feels like a warm memory, a national heartbeat, and a reminder that dreams, when nurtured with sincerity, can change the course of history, adding an earth and blue emoticon. It further read, “Here’s to the queen who inspired millions, and to the legacy that continues to shine brighter with every passing year,” with a crown and star emoticon.

Sharing the post on her story section of social media, Manushi added multiple heart emoticons. Talking about the actress, Manushi was a medical student, pursuing her MBBS degree, before she entered the Miss World Pageant. In Bollywood, Manushi Chhillar debuted in Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar. In 2022, the actress was seen in ‘Operation Valentine’, featuring alongside Varun Tej.

However, the movie had failed to resonate with the audience. She was later seen in the Vicky Kaushal starrer The Great Indian Family.

The actress was last seen in the movie Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

November 18, 2025, 17:17 IST

