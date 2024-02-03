Marathi Actor Sandeep Pathak Plays Halgi At 100th All India Marathi Drama Conference

Marathi actor Sandeep Pathak enjoys immense popularity among the audience, captivating hearts with his compelling performances. With years of contribution to the Marathi entertainment industry, he has become a beloved figure, known for his strong acting skills and impeccable comedy timing. Engaging actively on social media, Sandeep shares touching and educational daily life videos. Hailing from Majalgaon in Beed, Sandeep recently gained attention for his skill in playing the Halgi, a musical instrument, as seen in a viral video.

He recently hosted the inaugural function of the 100th All India Marathi Drama Conference in Pune, featuring a grand Rath Yatra and bike rally. Iconic characters from 100 Marathi theatre masterpieces were portrayed, capturing the attention of Pune residents. The event saw the presence of key figures, including Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad President Prashant Damle and other actors. Following Pune, the Natydindis of the 100th Divisional Natya Samelan of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad have commenced.

During the event, Sandeep Pathak and Sudhir Nikam delighted the audience by playing the halgi in the Natya Dindi. Sandeep Pathak showcased an impressive performance in sync with the Halgi’s rhythm. Students actively participated in the Natya Dindi, showcasing a variety of costumes. The attention-grabbing costumes worn by folk artists performing traditional folk art added an extra layer of allure to the event.

The Natya dindi of the 100th Divisional Drama Conference by Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad kicked off in Beed region with tremendous enthusiasm. The event featured prominent actors like Prashant Damle, Sandeep Pathak, Sudhir Nikam, Viju Khote, and members of Natya Parishad, adding to the excitement of the play.

Sandeep Pathak is a versatile Indian actor, known for his contributions to Marathi and Hindi film, television, and theatre. Notable TV series like Asambhav and Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta feature his talent. His filmography boasts significant works including Harishchandrachi Factory, Ek Hazarachi Note, Rangaa Patangaa, Poshter Girl, and Idak. In the theatre realm, he has made a lasting impact with plays like Varhad Nighalay Londonla, Sakharam Binder, Asami Asa Mi, and Vyakti Aani Valli. Sandeep has also entertained audiences with his comedic flair in shows like Hasa Chakat Fu, Fu Bai Fu, and Comedy Express.