শনিবার , ৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২০শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Marathi Actor Sandeep Pathak Plays Halgi At 100th All India Marathi Drama Conference

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৩, ২০২৪ ৬:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 02 03t173415.618 2024 02 f1f35e64da0dd4a5451ef3810f402b3f


Sandeep Pathak is known for Asambhav and Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta.

Sandeep Pathak is known for Asambhav and Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta.

During the event, Sandeep Pathak and Sudhir Nikam delighted the audience by playing the halgi in the Natya Dindi.

Marathi actor Sandeep Pathak enjoys immense popularity among the audience, captivating hearts with his compelling performances. With years of contribution to the Marathi entertainment industry, he has become a beloved figure, known for his strong acting skills and impeccable comedy timing. Engaging actively on social media, Sandeep shares touching and educational daily life videos. Hailing from Majalgaon in Beed, Sandeep recently gained attention for his skill in playing the Halgi, a musical instrument, as seen in a viral video.

He recently hosted the inaugural function of the 100th All India Marathi Drama Conference in Pune, featuring a grand Rath Yatra and bike rally. Iconic characters from 100 Marathi theatre masterpieces were portrayed, capturing the attention of Pune residents. The event saw the presence of key figures, including Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad President Prashant Damle and other actors. Following Pune, the Natydindis of the 100th Divisional Natya Samelan of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad have commenced.

During the event, Sandeep Pathak and Sudhir Nikam delighted the audience by playing the halgi in the Natya Dindi. Sandeep Pathak showcased an impressive performance in sync with the Halgi’s rhythm. Students actively participated in the Natya Dindi, showcasing a variety of costumes. The attention-grabbing costumes worn by folk artists performing traditional folk art added an extra layer of allure to the event.

The Natya dindi of the 100th Divisional Drama Conference by Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad kicked off in Beed region with tremendous enthusiasm. The event featured prominent actors like Prashant Damle, Sandeep Pathak, Sudhir Nikam, Viju Khote, and members of Natya Parishad, adding to the excitement of the play.

Sandeep Pathak is a versatile Indian actor, known for his contributions to Marathi and Hindi film, television, and theatre. Notable TV series like Asambhav and Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta feature his talent. His filmography boasts significant works including Harishchandrachi Factory, Ek Hazarachi Note, Rangaa Patangaa, Poshter Girl, and Idak. In the theatre realm, he has made a lasting impact with plays like Varhad Nighalay Londonla, Sakharam Binder, Asami Asa Mi, and Vyakti Aani Valli. Sandeep has also entertained audiences with his comedic flair in shows like Hasa Chakat Fu, Fu Bai Fu, and Comedy Express.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20240203 WA0002
টাঙ্গাইলে পৃথক সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত ৩
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Sebi k
শেকৃবি’তে বাসা বরাদ্দে অনিয়মের অভিযোগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
biman acci hdsc mirsiosi
গাড়ি উল্টে বিমান বাহিনীর ৫ কর্মকর্তা আহত
বাংলাদেশ
1706962305 photo
Why do we need turning tracks?: Sourav Ganguly advocates for ‘good wickets’ after sensational Jasprit Bumrah spell | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1692274538 photo

Indian archers bag two bronze medals in World Cup Stage 4 | More sports News

 wm Awamilig blur

আওয়ামী লীগ নেতাকে গাছের সঙ্গে বেঁধে মারধরের বিচার শুরু

 001 6 3

Films Rejected By Kajal Aggarwal

 pjimage 10 4

From Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla to Nachiket Barve, the Fashion Industry Remembers the King of Gold

 wm Pahar

চট্টগ্রামে ফের পাহাড়ধস, প্রাণ গেল শিশুর

 kll 1

Menstural Health: লাল, কমলা,গোলাপি না কালো? পিরিয়ডের রক্তের রং-ই বলে দেবে আপনার শরীর কেমন আছে

 anushka sharma 2 1

Anushka Sharma’s Bodyguard Charged Rs 10,500 FINE For Riding Bike Without Helmet: Report

 wm gm kader 1

দেশের মানুষের অধিকার ছিনতাই হয়ে গেছে: জি এম কাদের

 received 558005159615813

আনোয়ারায় যুবলীগের বিক্ষোভ মিছিল ও প্রতিবাদ সভা

 wm Barr Biplob Barua at Motshojibi League Program 16 06 2021 2

‘রাজনীতির পাশাপাশি ভাগ্যন্নোয়নে মৎস্য খাতে বিনিয়োগ করুন’