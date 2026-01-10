শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:১৬ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Mardaani 3 Release Date: Rani Mukerji Returns As The Fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy On THIS Date | Bollywood News

  শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 will be out in theatres this January.

Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani is one of the biggest solo female-led franchises in Hindi cinema and has garnered love and acclaim over 10 years now. Rani Mukerji is all set to return as the daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. The makers have finally announced the release date, and the film will be out this month.

YRF shared a poster of the film and wrote, She won’t stop, until she rescues them all! #RaniMukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30th Jan.” Have a look here:

Previously, Rani had revealed that Mardaani 3 will take the adrenaline rush several notches higher than the previous films! She said, “When we set out to make Mardaani 3, we were hoping that we would find a script that would take the experience of watching a Mardaani franchise film higher. I am really excited about what we have at hand, and I’m only hoping that the audience too feels the same after watching Mardaani 3 in theatres!”

Rani added, “Mardaani is an extremely loved franchise, and we have a certain responsibility to deliver to the expectations that people have. We will do our best to live up to this. Mardaani 3 is dark, deadly and brutal. So, I’m intrigued to find out the response of the people towards our film. I hope they shower this film with the same amount of love that they have always given.”

Mardaani 3 sees Aditya Chopra empower two talents from YRF’s direction and writing team to creatively collaborate and take forward the legacy of the franchise. Aayush Gupta of The Railway Men fame has written the script of Mardaani 3. Mardaani 3 will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has also been groomed by YRF. His potential was spotted by Aditya Chopra, who first empowered him to assist on films like Band Baaja Baarat, Gunday, Sultan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Tiger 3, to name a few.

First Published:

January 10, 2026, 18:33 IST

