Mark Antony Star Vishal Makes SHOCKING Allegation Against CBFC: ‘Had To Pay Rs 6.5 Lakh For My Film’

Actor Vishal whose most recent film Mark Antony has received great reviews from the critics, has made shocking allegations against the film certification body, claiming that he has been scammed. The actor alleges that although the film saw a pan-India release in the North, he had to shell out Rs 6.5 Lakhs to the CBFC officials, in order to get the certification.

Vishal took to his social media handles on Thursday and released a video, where he alleged that CBFC is corrupt. He wrote,

“Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Can’t digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in the #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for certificate. Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator #Menaga coz too much at stake since movie released today.”

He added, “Bringing this to the notice of Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard earned money gone for corruption? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always.”

CBFC is still to make any official statements about these allegations. Meanwhile, Vishal and SJ Suryah starrer has emerged as a success at the box office. The film also featured Ritu Varma, Sunil, Selvaraghavan and Abhinaya.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “Shot in hues of red, Mark Antony is such a hotchpotch of ideas that the narrative structure totters into a heap of nothingness. It is whacky and crazy to the core. And how far can one stretch suspension of disbelief? Two reasonably good actors like Vishal and Suryah have been utterly wasted with a screenplay that goes berserk. With a handful of audience in the first show that I saw, I wonder what the movie’s fate is going to be in the next few days. Somewhere, Tamil cinema seems to be slipping from some interesting stuff we have seen earlier. And this habit of trying to experiment with the medium cannot be everybody’s cup of tea. And one of the greatest flaws of Mark Antony is precisely this, and writers and directors must realise that one needs tremendous control over the medium to carry out of an effort like Mark Antony. And pray why drag Shakespeare into this humungous mess?”