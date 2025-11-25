Maruthi Apologises After ‘Collar’ Comment At Prabhas Event Upsets Jr NTR Fans: ‘I Regret That…’ | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 25, 2025, 10:03 IST

Maruthi apologises after a remark at The Raja Saab launch is taken as a swipe at Jr NTR’s famous collar gesture, sparking backlash from the actor’s fans.

Director Maruthi apologises after Jr NTR fans object to his comment.

The song launch of The Raja Saab in Hyderabad was meant to be a loud, festive moment for Prabhas fans — but a single line from director Maruthi ended up hijacking the conversation online. What started as a casual remark at a packed theatre turned into a wave of anger from Jr NTR supporters, pushing the filmmaker to publicly apologise hours later.

The launch took place at Vimal 70 MM, where fans had already been waiting for more than two hours due to technical glitches. With Prabhas skipping the event, the spotlight was firmly on Maruthi as he spoke about the star’s performance in the film. But one comment — meant, according to him, as praise — instantly stood out.

The remark that sparked the backlash

While hyping up Prabhas, Maruthi said he wouldn’t use lines such as “you’ll raise your collar after watching this”, adding that such gestures were “too small” for a star of Prabhas’ stature.

Those present immediately linked it to Jr NTR’s popular collar gesture, something the actor has repeatedly done at events, promotions and fan gatherings. Within minutes, clips from the launch went viral across fan pages, with many interpreting the statement as an indirect dig.

Social media reactions grew through the day, with Jr NTR fans calling the comment unnecessary and disrespectful.

Maruthi reacted, saying, ‘Never my intention to hurt anyone’. By evening, Maruthi posted a personal apology on X, addressing NTR fans directly. He wrote, “Felt like clarifying this personally. First I sincerely apologise to every fan. It was never my intention to hurt or disrespect anyone. Sometimes in the flow of words things come out differently… I regret that it was received in the wrong way or as a comparison.”

He added that he holds “immense respect for NTR garu” and values the passion of the actor’s fan community.

Other delays added to the frustration

The event itself wasn’t smooth. Producer SKN informed the crowd that a technical “glitch” caused the long two-hour wait before the team could finally unveil the song Rebel Saab. Despite the chaos, Prabhas fans continued cheering for the film, which is one of the star’s big festival releases.

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, the film stars Prabhas alongside Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal and Sanjay Dutt. The horror-comedy is set for a Sankranthi release on 9 January.

Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

First Published: November 25, 2025, 10:03 IST

News movies telugu-cinema Maruthi Apologises After ‘Collar’ Comment At Prabhas Event Upsets Jr NTR Fans: ‘I Regret That…’