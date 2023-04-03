সোমবার , ৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২০শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
MasterChef India 7 Winner Nayanjyoti Sakia Gets A Grand Homecoming In Assam

nayanjyoti sakia


Published By: Srijita Sen

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 21:20 IST

Nayanjyoti Sakia receives a grand welcome in Assam
Nayanjyoti Sakia receives a grand welcome in Assam

In the video doing rounds on the internet, Nayanjyoti Saikia can be seen exiting the airport gate and being warmly greeted by a crowd.

After winning the coveted trophy, MasterChef India winner Nayanjyoti Saikia returned to his home town in Assam. Upon his arrival, Saikia received a grand welcome at the airport. In the video doing rounds on the internet, Nayanjyoti Saikia can be seen exiting the airport gate and being warmly greeted by a crowd. They gave him garlands, the traditional Assamese scarf, and other items as a gesture of welcome. Nayanjyoti gets teary-eyed upon seeing the sizable crowd that gathered to greet him. Finally, he can be seen sitting in a decorated car, clutching the trophy and waving at the people. Along with sharing the video, he wrote, “Homecoming…I’m so grateful and happy beyond words that all I can say is thank you.”

As soon as he shared the video online, social media users went on to congratulate and praise him for his hard work. One of the users wrote, “More blessings to you NJ.” Another user wrote, “You deserve it so embrace and enjoy. It’s the fruits of your hard work. Relish it. A beautiful bright future awaits you. I can’t wait to enjoy your food soon. I always knew you had the potential to win this competition, there were times when I felt you are falling behind, and you came back with a bang. Congratulations.” One more user wrote, “We are so proud of you. Good luck.”

Earlier, MasterChef judge Vikas Khanna posted a touching message on social media. He uploaded a picture of himself and Nayanjyoti holding the trophy and expressed, “Nayan, your journey from the hidden kitchen in your bedroom to the vastness of the Universe.” He added, “You make us all believe that if we are honest, work hard, focused, learn, train nonstop and stay calm… the victory is ours. Presenting to you the winner of 1.4 billion hearts and MasterChef. Bless you, Nayan.”

Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia has been declared the winner of the seventh season of the reality cooking competition, MasterChef India. He started with 35 other competitors and persevered through numerous challenges until last Friday when he was presented with the trophy and a prize of Rs 25 lakh. Along with Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Sarmah was named the first runner-up and Suvarna Bagul from Mumbai was given the title of second runner-up.

srijita
Srijita Sen

Srijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music, life and everything in between. With a great love for 2000s BollywooRead More



Source link

