Medical Drama ‘The Pitt’ Returns For Season 2 After Major Wins At Critics Choice Awards 2026 | N18G

In what now counts as a rapid return by prestige television standards, The Pitt is back for its second season and a second intense day inside the chaotic Pittsburgh emergency room led by Noah Wyle's weary yet widely loved Dr Robby. Since the first season wrapped ten months ago, the series has enjoyed a remarkable awards run, taking home the Emmy for Best Drama along with four additional wins, including Best Actor for Wyle and Supporting Actress for Katherine LaNasa. The momentum continued on Monday, when the show added more accolades at the Critics' Choice Awards. Watch for more.

Last Updated: January 06, 2026, 13:00 IST