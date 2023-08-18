Meet Banita Sandhu, Singer AP Dhillon’s Rumoured Girlfriend

The Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon’s docu-series, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Jay Ahmed, the series provides insights into AP Dhillon’s rise to prominence in the music industry, tracing his path from modest origins to achieving international musical acclaim. Prior to its release, the artist graced a high-profile screening event held in Mumbai, where numerous celebrities were in attendance. What garnered additional attention apart from the show itself was the singer’s arrival at the event, accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend, Banita Sandhu.

As per reports, Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon’s relationship rumours spiked after the former appeared in the singer’s music video, With You. The song was released recently, and the video brilliantly captured the duo’s romantic moments. Reportedly, the video was assembled from footage recorded by Banita and AP during a vacation. Their connection was so great in the video that many people assumed it was all real and that the two were dating in real life. One of them commented, “I can see the purity in their relationship, ” while another said, “The chemistry between you two is awesome.. I wish it stays the same forever.” Banita’s appearance at the docu-series screening added fuel to the ongoing rumours.

Banita Sandhu’s aspiration to become an actress has been a lifelong dream for her. In an interview with the BBC, Banita shared how she made her plans clear at an early age and her mother supported her throughout. She said, “It’s a cliche to say I always wanted to be an actress, but it is also true. I used to watch soaps as a child, with the goal of landing a part in Coronation Street. At the age of 10, I sat my mum down and told her my plans.Luckily, she took me seriously and found me an agent, but education still came first.”

Banita Sandhu was born and raised in Caerleon, Wales, to a British-Indian family. As per reports, she graduated from King’s College London in 2018 with a degree in English Literature with Film Studies.

Her acting career started with a commercial for the telecom company Vodafone. Eventually, Banita Sandhu made her Bollywood debut in 2018 alongside Varun Dhawan in Shoojit Sircar’s romance drama October. Sandhu was reportedly still studying at King’s College when she was offered the role of the female lead in October. Banita’s performance in her debut film was praised by both critics and the audience. Later, Banita also appeared in Vicky Kaushal’s 2021 biographical drama, Sardar Udham Singh.

She established herself in the South Indian film industry and made her Tamil debut in 2019 with the film Adithya Varma, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. She appeared in the American science fiction television series Pandora. Recently, she was seen in the film Mother Teresa & Me.

Apart from films, Banita Sandhu has also made her presence felt in popular music videos. Banita appeared in Diljit Dosanjh’s Jind Mahi music video, which was released in 2018.