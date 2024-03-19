মঙ্গলবার , ১৯ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৫ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Meet Swatantra Veer Savarkar Actor Santosh Ojha, Who Left Indian Navy To Pursue Acting

image 2024 03 19t123637.496 2024 03 a5ef1e72ca98105943202923fb6e1552


Swatantra Veer Savarkar will be released on March 22.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar will be released on March 22.

Santosh has done many small roles in various TV shows, films and web series.

The upcoming Hindi film Swatantra Veer Savarkar is based on the real story of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. The film will be starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande and Santosh Ojha. It will be hitting the theatres on March 22, 2024. The trailer was launched on March 4. 2024. Let us tell you about the actor Santosh Ojha, who is portraying the character of Lokmanya Tilak in the film. He was an officer in the Indian Navy. Santosh Ojha left his job and entered the world of acting. Santosh has done many small roles in various TV shows, films and web series. He comes from a humble background. His family lives in Buxar, Bihar. He came to Mumbai and struggled to become an actor for 14 years. Now, it seems like he is making his dreams come true, one step at a time.

Santosh Ojha appeared for the Indian Navy exam and cleared it on his first attempt only. He received the interview letter a little late; by the time he reached Delhi, it was late and he missed the interview. That was not it, he again prepared and cleared all the rounds. Santosh shared in an interview that when he went for the training, he realised that this career was not made for him. After 3 months of training, he came back to his hometown.

He also said that he had to listen to many taunts from his family members. But from that time, he decided to pursue acting as his career. His struggle to become an actor started in 2010.

Santosh mentioned that he worked with many famous directors and producers in big films and series in the Marathi film industry. He added that he has now started making a name for himself through acting.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

তৃতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধ থেকে এক ধাপ দূরে পৃথিবী: পুতিন
