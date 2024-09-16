Meet The Musical Legend Behind Iconic Salman Khan Films Like Maine Pyar Kiya And Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

Salman Khan became iconic for his portrayal of Prem in the blockbuster films Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Hum Saath Saath Hain. These movies, along with their songs, significantly boosted his career. Songs like Kabootar Ja and Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai are still captivating, with music composed by Raamlaxman. Raamlaxman, born Vijay Patil on 16 September 1942, was the musician behind these hits. Few people know that he was initially known as Laxman in the industry.

He collaborated with another musician named Raam when he began his career in film music. Together, they debuted with the 1977 film Agent Vinod, produced by Rajshri Productions. Unfortunately, after composing for the film, Raam’s health declined, leading to his passing, leaving Laxman to continue their legacy alone. Laxman continued to retain Raam’s name in Marathi as well as Hindi films as a tribute to their partnership and camaraderie and has been henceforth known as Raamlaxman.

Raamlaxman gained widespread recognition as a musician through Sooraj Barjatya’s films. He composed the music for Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), with its songs becoming massive hits. His work on this film earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director. This success marked a turning point in his career and he went on to compose music for other major films such as Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). In addition, he worked on films like Agent Vinod, Tarana and Anmol.

Raamlaxman, during his career spanning over four decades, composed music not only for Hindi films but also for Marathi and Bhojpuri films. He contributed music to more than 150 films. As reported by IANS, he collaborated with renowned directors such as Manmohan Desai, Mahesh Bhatt, GP Sippy, Anil Ganguly and Sooraj Barjatya. Legendary singers like Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubramaniam lent their voices to many of his compositions. Ram Laxman, who quickly rose to fame in the music industry, passed away on May 22, 2021, from a heart attack.