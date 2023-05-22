Meet The Newest Member Of Mahesh Babu’s Next; Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu is right now busy with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’ next tentatively titled SSMB28. The shooting of this yet-to-be-titled movie is underway. Now, the latest buzz is that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a crucial role in the flick. If the reports are to be believed, director Trivikram Srinivas has penned a strong character for the Airlift star. While nothing has been made official yet, fans are excited to know about his role in the film.

In addition to this, an exciting update regarding SSMB28 is expected to be out on May 3,1 on the late Superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary. According to the reports, the makers are likely to reveal the title and the first look of the movie. They are further expected to disclose the first glimpse of the drama. Mahesh Babu will reportedly be seen donning a lungi as part of his mass avatar in the film. As per the sources close to the project, the makers have locked it on the title Amaravati Atu Itu for this movie.

Originally made in Telugu, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam simultaneously. In the meantime, streaming giant Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical digital rights of the forthcoming family entertainer.

Now, talking about the cast of SSMB28, Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the leading lady of the film opposite Mahesh Babu. Adding on, Srileela, John Abraham, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram will also essay key roles in the movie. Backed by S. Radha Krishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations, the untitled drama will further mark the Tollywood debut of John Abraham. Celebrated composer S Thaman has rendered the songs and background score of the movie, edited by Naveen Nooli. P. S. Vinod is looking after the camera work of the drama.

After SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will join forces with RRR director SS Rajamouli.