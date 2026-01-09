Meghan Trainor Reacts To Ashley Tisdale French’s Mom Group Fallout: ‘Still Don’t Care’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 13:06 IST

“Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama,” Meghan Trainor wrote across a video of herself sitting at her computer.

Meghan added her upcoming track Still Don’t Care to the video. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meghan Trainor has finally reacted to the mom group drama that has taken over the Internet, and she is doing it in her signature style. On Thursday, January 8, the singer took to TikTok to address the ongoing chatter sparked by Ashley Tisdale French’s viral essay for The Cut about her “toxic” mom friend group. While Trainor did not directly name anyone, her post marks the first time she has acknowledged the controversy.

“Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama,” Trainor wrote, along with a video of herself sitting at her computer, dramatically typing and staring at the screen in shock. The clip was set to her upcoming track Still Don’t Care, from her album Toy with Me (out April 24), making the message crystal clear without a single spoken word. She captioned the post with the hashtag, “Still don’t care.”

The drama traces back to January 1, when Tisdale French’s essay, first shared as a blog post in November 2025, was published by The Cut. In it, the 40-year-old actress opened up about leaving her mom’s friend group after feeling excluded and emotionally sidelined. “I felt like I was back in high school,” she wrote, explaining how invitations slowed, distance grew, and she was even left out of an event planned during her own daughter’s birthday party.

Though Tisdale French never named anyone, online detectives quickly connected the dots, pointing to past photos featuring a close-knit group that included Meghan Trainor, Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, Gaby Dalkin and others.

Matthew Koma Reacted To Controversy

While Duff and Moore stayed silent, Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, appeared to clap back. On January 6, he posted a parody Instagram Story recreating Tisdale French’s The Cut photo, along with a fake headline, “When You’re The Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.” The sub-head read, “A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father’s Eyes.” He cheekily captioned it, “Read my new interview with The Cut.”

The Reason For Fallout

As the situation amplified, a source told PEOPLE that the reason for the fallout was differing priorities. The insider said, “It was a misalignment of values that Ashley decided to make public. Friends naturally drift apart. It didn’t warrant a dramatic breakup text.” Food blogger Gaby Dalkin also seemingly reacted, posting on Threads, “What did I miss???” after returning from a family break.

