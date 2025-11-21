Meghan Trainor Says Pregnancy Diagnosis Made Her ‘Obsessed’ With Fitness And Wellness | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 21, 2025, 14:35 IST

Meghan Trainor shared that her interest in health and fitness was inspired by her kids and the fact that she wants to tour for as long as possible.

Meghan Trainor lost 60 pounds of weight. (Photo Credit: X)

Meghan Trainor has been making headlines for quite some time for her drastic physical transformation. The actress previously confirmed taking weight-loss drugs and making healthy lifestyle changes.

During an interview on KIIS FM on Tuesday, the All About That Bass singer revealed getting diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy. She also shared that the diagnosis made her “obsessed” with her health.

Meghan Trainor Reveals Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis

Addressing the criticism surrounding her weight loss journey, Meghan shared, “I’ve been on a fitness journey since I got healthy. And it started when I was pregnant; I had gestational diabetes. And I was like, ‘Oh, I got to learn about health and fitness.'”

She further shared that her interest in health and fitness was inspired by her kids and the fact that she wants to tour for as long as possible. “If I want to tour forever, I’ve got to be at my strongest,” she continued. “If I want to lift up my kids from their crib and not pull out my back.”

Meghan Trainor Shares Workout Routine

Talking about health and fitness Trainor shared she does strength training three times a week. “Now I’m obsessed with, like, how are my hormones? How’s my gut? Because I just want to feel good, because this job is hard to do if you don’t feel good,” she shared, adding, “But I got a lot of hate for being thinner. So that confused me and rattled me.”

Meghan Trainor’s Weight-Loss Journey

Earlier this year, the Still Don’t Care singer publicly admitted taking the help of Mounjaro to reduce her weight. Later during Billboard’s 2025 Women in Music Awards, she shared taking the medication after welcoming her second child. “I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me,” she said, adding, “Yes, I used science and support to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.”

With the help of the weight-loss drug, physical training, and making healthy lifestyle changes, Trainor has lost 60 pounds. She also revealed she is working towards her weight-loss journey with a director and has a trainer to assist her.

