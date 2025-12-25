বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৪৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Christmas With Family, Hopes For ‘Love And Joy’ | Photos | Bollywood News ‘It had an unsavoury taste’: Bavuma reflects on Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark after India tour | Cricket News Melora Hardin On Being Fired From Back To The Future: ‘I Was 17, I Burst Into Tears…’ | Hollywood News ‘Not going to criticise them’: Former captain defends England players amid Noosa ‘drinking’ storm | Cricket News ঢাকা-১৫ আসনে জামায়াত আমিরের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty’s Hint Sends Fans Into Frenzy | Bollywood News ‘I get fans’ frustration, but…’: Ashwin explains why Vijay Hazare Trophy matches weren’t televised | Cricket News ILT20: Shayan Jahangir, Jordan Cox ensure Dubai Capitals a playoff spot | Cricket News Justin Bieber Shares Rare Pic Of Son Jack Blues As Santa Amid Ongoing Mental Health Concerns | N18G Mohanlal Was ‘Excited’ To Play Thalapathy Vijay Fan In Bha Bha Ba, Reveal Makers: ‘He Understood The Film…’ | Malayalam-cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Melora Hardin On Being Fired From Back To The Future: ‘I Was 17, I Burst Into Tears…’ | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Melora Hardin On Being Fired From Back To The Future: ‘I Was 17, I Burst Into Tears…’ | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Fox recently talked about how Hardin lost the role after he replaced leading man Eric Stoltz as the time-travelling teen Marty McFly in the 1985 sci-fi classic.

Melora is best known for playing Jan in The Office.

Melora is best known for playing Jan in The Office.

Actor Melora Hardin is finally speaking up about being dismissed from the role of Micheal J Fox’s romantic lead in “Back to the Future” for being taller than him. “‘Back to the Future was a huge disappointment,’” Hardin told Entertainment Weekly.

“I was 17, you know. I burst into tears. It was very sad. There were quite a few of those that I remember, you know, things that never really got made. But that I remember being very tough.” Fox recently talked about how Hardin lost the role after he replaced leading man Eric Stoltz as the time-travelling teen Marty McFly in the 1985 sci-fi classic. Claudia Wells played Jennifer Parker opposite Fox in the first movie, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

In his recent memoir “Future Boy”, Fox explained that when he replaced Stoltz, some felt co-star Hardin was suddenly too tall to play the character’s girlfriend in the franchise’s first instalment.

The actor recalled that his height “worked in my favour when I was a teenage actor playing a younger kid”, but being short “turned against me as an adult, when I went up for romantic leads opposite taller actresses”.

“I regret that this prejudice inadvertently affected another cast member in Back to the Future – Melora Hardin, the talented actress who had played Marty’s girlfriend, Jennifer, opposite the perfectly tall Eric Stoltz.

“Melora, several inches taller than me, was replaced in the movie after I took over as Marty. Initially, Bob Zemeckis thought perhaps the audience could look past our height difference, but when he quickly surveyed the female members of the crew, they assured him that the tall, pretty girl in high school rarely picks the cute, short guy.” “No one asked for my opinion, but I would have risen to Melora’s defence,” added Fox.

Elisabeth Shue played Parker in “Back to the Future Part II” (1989) and “Part III” (1990).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

First Published:

December 25, 2025, 13:52 IST

News movies hollywood Melora Hardin On Being Fired From Back To The Future: ‘I Was 17, I Burst Into Tears…’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Christmas With Family, Hopes For ‘Love And Joy’ | Photos | Bollywood News

Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Christmas With Family, Hopes For ‘Love And Joy’ | Photos | Bollywood News

ঢাকা-১৫ আসনে জামায়াত আমিরের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ

ঢাকা-১৫ আসনে জামায়াত আমিরের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ

Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty’s Hint Sends Fans Into Frenzy | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty’s Hint Sends Fans Into Frenzy | Bollywood News

Justin Bieber Shares Rare Pic Of Son Jack Blues As Santa Amid Ongoing Mental Health Concerns | N18G

Justin Bieber Shares Rare Pic Of Son Jack Blues As Santa Amid Ongoing Mental Health Concerns | N18G

Mohanlal Was ‘Excited’ To Play Thalapathy Vijay Fan In Bha Bha Ba, Reveal Makers: ‘He Understood The Film…’ | Malayalam-cinema News

Mohanlal Was ‘Excited’ To Play Thalapathy Vijay Fan In Bha Bha Ba, Reveal Makers: ‘He Understood The Film…’ | Malayalam-cinema News

সিলেট থেকে ঢাকার পথে তারেক রহমান

সিলেট থেকে ঢাকার পথে তারেক রহমান

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST