‘Mera Toh Ghar Ujad Gaya’: What Jaya Bachchan’s Father Told Amitabh Bachchan’s Dad After Their Wedding | Bollywood News

Harivanshrai Bachchan shared a surprising reaction from Jaya Bachchan’s father after her wedding, revealing a moment that stayed with him.

Jaya Bachchan’s father shared an emotional reaction after her wedding.

The late poet Harivanshrai Bachchan once shared an unexpected and emotional moment from son Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s wedding — a moment that revealed just how difficult the marriage was for Jaya’s family to accept. In his autobiography, he recalled that Jaya’s father, Taroon Kumar Bhaduri, held back his happiness on the wedding day and eventually said words he never forgot: “Mera toh ghar hee ujad gaya.”

A low-key wedding met with mixed emotions

Amitabh and Jaya married in 1973 in an intimate ceremony with very few attendees. The two were rising stars, but their families approached the marriage very differently. While the Bachchans embraced the match, Harivanshrai wrote that he sensed visible discomfort on Jaya’s side during the pre-wedding rituals.

He described visiting the Bhaduri home for the kanya-pooja. The mood, he said, was sombre.

“Apart from Jaya, no one’s face had even a hint of happiness,” he recalled. Harivanshrai also recalled a tender moment — witnessing shyness on Jaya’s face for the very first time.

“Jaya had done some makeup and for the first time, I saw some ‘lajja’ on her face, which I had never seen before. ‘Lajja’ is such an integral part of beauty, I realised that for the first time. She was a fine actress so she could have acted that she was feeling shy, but in that moment, her expression looked genuine,” he wrote, calling it an important memory from the wedding.

The ceremony itself was conducted by a Bengali priest and stretched late into the night. When the rituals finally ended, Harivanshrai offered a warm farewell to Jaya’s father. But instead of the expected exchange of blessings, what he heard shook him.

“I hugged Jaya’s father and congratulated him by saying, ‘Congrats on getting a son-in-law like Amitabh.’ I was hoping he would say, ‘Congrats on getting a daughter-in-law like Jaya.’ But he said, ‘Mera toh ghar hi ujad gaya.’”

Jaya Bachchan stopped working by choice

After marriage, Jaya Bachchan — one of the biggest stars of her era — worked very selectively and eventually stepped back almost entirely after the birth of Shweta in 1973. Harivanshrai wrote that he did not like her working when there were “three men in the house” who could provide for the family. Jaya has clarified in later years that the decision to pause her acting career was her own.

