বুধবার , ১৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3, Selena Gomez Says ‘I Could Cry’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২৩ ৯:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
only murders in the building


Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 08:46 IST

Meryl Streep will be seen in Only Murders in the Building 3.

Meryl Streep will be seen in Only Murders in the Building 3.

Meryl Streep will be a part of Only Murders in the Building season 3 and fans are losing their minds!

Only Murders in the Building should be renamed as Only Legends in the Building, especially after it has been revealed that Meryl Streep has joined the show. In the wee hours of Wednesday (IST), Selena Gomez surprised fans with the announcement that the Oscar-award winner has joined season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. The singer-actress took to her Instagram and shared the news.

Selena shared a video in which she announced that the gang is back — Martin, Gomez, Martin Short — and teased Paul Rudd as well, who joined the series in the finale episode of season 2. However, to everyone’s surprise Meryl popped out of nowhere, offering to pillows, tea, and more to the cast. Much like Selena’s face, we were also taken by a pleasant surprise!

Sharing the video, Selena wrote, “I could cry 😭 season 3 is coming!” Fans expressed their excitement over the new addition in the comments of the post. “Meryl and Paul in S3???? I’m so ready,” a fan commented. “I’m in Heaven ❤️❤️❤️❤️” added another. “Can’t handle how amazing this is,” a third fan said. “Season 3 is about to be ICONIC,” a fourth fan commented.

Steve Martin and Selena also shared a black-and-white picture with Meryl and Paul. While Steven captioned it, “The filming of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has begun!”, Selena wrote, “Very, very grateful lady! @onlymurdershulu @hulu @johnnyhoffman5 thank you for making this wanna be an unbelievably, absurdly happy human.”

Only Murders in the Building, as the title goes, focuses on the events taking place in the Arconia building. While Martin, Short and Selena have been a part of the show from the first season, Paul joined the show as Ben Glenroy, a theatre actor, in the finale of season 2 and Meryl joined in the third. It is unclear if she’s only got an appearance or if she will be a season regular.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm 4 Leg Child 17 Janaury 2023
চার পা নিয়ে শিশুর জন্ম!
বাংলাদেশ
1674013599 photo
Raducanu faces Gauff in Australian Open second-round blockbuster | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 120
হাজারো উপকারিতা সত্ত্বেও বাঁধাকপি কিন্তু চরম ক্ষতিকরও! জানুন কখন এই সব্জি একদমই খাবেন নাcabbage must be eaten in winter but with some cautions – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
only murders in the building
Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3, Selena Gomez Says ‘I Could Cry’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm maushi logo new

বন্যাকবলিত শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান-শিক্ষার্থীর তথ্য সংগ্রহ করছে মাউশি

 SRK

রাজকুমার হিরানির সঙ্গে ছবি করছেন? শাহরুখ বললেন…– News18 Bangla

 1628128917 london airport covid

Travel Bans Ineffective as Number of COVID-19 Cases Rising Every Week, Says WHO

 1623089423 rahul gandhi congress

Rahul on Report That Half of India’s Working Population Credit Active

 wm soyabin ctg s1

গোপন কুঠুরিতে হাজার লিটার সয়াবিন তেল

 wm UP Election Awami League News Photo 03 03 2021

৬ষ্ঠ ধাপের ইউপি নির্বাচনের মনোনয়ন ফরম সংগ্রহের আহ্বান আ.লীগের

 wm DUJA 15 August 2021

শোক দিবসে ঢাবি সাংবাদিক সমিতির আলোকচিত্র প্রদর্শনী

 ক্যারট স্যান্ডউইচ

মাটন কিমা ক্যারট স্যান্ডউইচ এর মজাদার রেসিপি জেনে নিন!

 fortune show

লেনদেনের শীর্ষে ফরচুন সুজ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm bsl 1

অসাম্প্রদায়িক-শোষণমুক্ত দেশ গড়তে লড়াই করবে ছাত্রলীগ