Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Turn Heads In Coordinated Looks At Stranger Things 5 After-Party | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 08, 2025, 08:16 IST

While Millie Bobby Brown sported a corset mini dress at the after-party, Jake Bongiovi complemented her in a red velvet suit.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in May 2024. (Photo Credit: X)

Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for the release of the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Ahead of its much-awaited arrival on the streaming platform later this month, the makers held a premiere event at Hollywood’s iconic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 6. The entire cast and crew of the sci-fi horror series appeared together for the premiere and a party afterwards.

And of course, Millie’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, was present to cheer for her. Following the premiere, the couple was spotted at the after-party, with the 21-year-old actress sporting a change of outfit. In pictures from the event, Millie was seen wearing a maroon mini corset dress with cream lace detailing at the top and bottom. She wore her hair up in a bun and accessorised with golden hoops. Jake, on the other hand, complemented his wife in a red velvet suit with a black tie.

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Are Parents To A Baby Girl

Besides Stranger Things 5, Millie has been in the news lately for becoming a mother. In August this year, the actress announced on her social media account that she and Jake had entered a new chapter in their lives. The couple shared that they have adopted a baby girl.

The Enola Holmes actress shared the announcement in a post that read, “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.” Before ending the post, Mille penned, “And then there were 3. Love, Mille and Jake Bongiovi.”

When Millie Bobby Brown Expressed Her Wish To Become A Mom At A Young Age

Millie, who got married to Jake in May 2024, expressed her desire to be a mom at a young age in March this year. During her appearance on the SmartLess podcast, she emphasised how deeply personal it was, noting that her mother, too, became a parent at a very young age. “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my dream since before I met Jake. I wanted to be a mom in the same way my mom was to me,” she said.

Millie continued, “Jake knows how important it is to me. Like, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”

First Published: November 08, 2025, 08:16 IST

