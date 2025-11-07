Millie Bobby Brown Hugs David Harbour At Stranger Things 5 Screening After Harassment Claims | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 07, 2025, 08:54 IST

Interestingly, this comes days after a report claimed that Brown has allegedly filed a harassment and bullying complaint against Harbour.

Stranger Things 5 releases in three parts starting November 26. (Photo: Netflix/Instagram)

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunited on Thursday night as they attended the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere in Los Angeles. The two actors shared a laugh and hugged each other on the red carpet as they arrived for the screening. The on-screen father-daughter also posed for the cameras as they flaunted their million-dollar smiles.

Netflix also shared a video of Brown and Harbour from the red carpet and wrote, “David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere 🥹” Check it out here:

Interestingly, this comes days after a report by The Daily Mail claimed that the 20-year-old actress, best known for playing Eleven, allegedly filed a harassment and bullying complaint against Harbour, who portrays her adoptive father, Chief Jim Hopper, on the hit Netflix series.

The report stated that Brown lodged the complaint before the start of production on season five, which wrapped filming in December 2024. “She filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” an insider told the outlet, adding that “there were pages and pages of accusations” and that the investigation “went on for months.”

The allegations, however, reportedly did not include any claims of sexual misconduct. The source further alleged that Brown had a representative present on set throughout the filming of the final season to ensure her comfort and safety.

Representatives for Netflix, Brown, and Harbour have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment regarding the claims.

About Stranger Things Season 5

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Stranger Things 5 arrives on Netflix in three unmissable drops: Volume 1 on November 26 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year’s Eve. At 5 PM PT sharp, the world will unite for one final adventure into the Upside Down.

