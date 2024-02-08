বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৫শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Minji Gives Boss Lady Reply To Troll For Dropping Offensive Comment

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৮, ২০২৪ ৬:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 02 08t175508.978 2024 02 f6fbc4d739530ffaa73b8b09a31ad4bc


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: February 08, 2024, 17:57 IST

Minji raised a complaint against the online hater to her agency. (Photo Credits: X)

Minji raised a complaint against the online hater to her agency. (Photo Credits: X)

During a live-streaming session, Minji noticed that an individual was posting offensive remarks targeted towards another member Hyein.

South Korean girl group NewJeans member Minji has hogged the limelight again. This time for taking a spontaneous action against a naysayer who made a hateful comment during a live stream last year. The singer has amassed a devout fanbase for her brilliant song renditions. Her admirers are fondly called Bunnies. But despite holding her fans in high acclaim, some internet critics continue to pass condemning messages on her social media handles. Unafraid of doing what’s right, Minji has time and again taken the trolling in her stride, giving a befitting reply to the trolls. In her latest live stream, the NewJeans member took a similar route.

Minji and the group’s youngest member Hyein conducted a live-streaming session in December 2023. During the discussion, the singer noticed that an individual was posting offensive remarks targeted towards her. In a video that’s once again circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Minji was seen taking note of the message. Quite promptly she took screenshots of the derogatory comment without pausing the streaming.

Soon after the video surfaced on the microblogging platform, Minji fans lauded the singer’s quick action and presence of mind. “This makes my heart ache especially to their maknae! The sad thing about fame. I hope Ador makes sure they have counselors for these girls when needed,” wrote one concerned user. “So horrible, I hope that person gets sued,” quipped another. Taking a sarcastic dig at the haters a third fan commented, “What is the haters’ business on the NewJeans and Bunnies’ private communication app? They get paid for hatred?”

According to a report by Koreaboo, Minji later on raised a complaint against the offender to her agency Ador. Addressing the problem, the management company released a long statement on January 16, stating that they would be taking legal action against the naysayer.

Minji’s stance towards trolls has earned her praise multiple times. On February 5, a social media user made a disparaging remark on Phoning — fan communication application. “Minji, I hate you,” read the text. Minji did not waste time to react to the message through her witty comeback. She simply dropped a giggling emoji in the comments, indirectly showing the online critic that she was unbothered by such meaningless negativity. Minji’s sarcastic response to the hater became the talk of the town on the Chinese online platform Weibo, reported Koreaboo.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More





Source link

