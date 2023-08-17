Mira Kapoor Says Daughter Misha Is The ‘Most Adventurous’ Family Member

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor is spending quality time with her daughter Misha in Copenhagen, Denmark. Mira dropped a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen exploring the world’s second-oldest amusement park Tivoli Gardens. In one of the pictures, the star wife is seen chilling in the amusement park. She is sitting on a chair wearing an overjoyed expression on her face and her arms in the air. She is seen dressed in a black overcoat and blue flared jeans and wearing a blue sweater underneath the coat. She shared the picture with the caption ‘Rollercoaster face’.

Mira shared with the fans who is the most adventurous and true adrenaline junkie in her family- It’s none other than her daughter Mira. She divulged interesting details about the amusing trip with her fans that how she and her daughter are trying all the roller coaster rides in the park.

Mira wrote, “The most adventurous and true adrenaline junkie amongst us all is Misha — thankfully we both have each other. So off we were in Tivoli Gardens, trying all the rollercoasters she made the height requirement for (do tippy toes count?). Funny thing is I made the weirdest faces in the coaster-cam pictures and she was so zen.”

Users on the section were thrilled to see Mira Rajput having the time of her life in the amusement park. One user commented, “So beautiful.”

Another comment read, “Cutest.” “kids must’ve really enjoyed,” stated another user.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were papped at the airport yesterday. Both of them were dressed in casual attire as they made their way to the airport. Shahid wore a grey t-shirt, pants and a cap. While Mira was seen in an oversized grey top with leather pants.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has four upcoming films including Bloody Daddy which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He will be paired opposite Kriti Sanon in the film An Impossible Love Story. Sahid also has Bull produced by T-series and Woh Kaun Thi remake along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.