Mira Rajput’s Fitness Advice For Fans This Winter: ‘Get Moving’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 06, 2025, 18:41 IST

Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of her early morning workout routine, posting a distant mirror selfie from her gym.

Mira Rajput posted a distant mirror selfie from her gym. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, is a fitness fanatic, and her toned physique and radiant skin are proof of that. Known for her regular gym appearances and wellness tips on social media, the 31-year-old continues to motivate fans with her regular exercise routine that includes some rigorous workouts to stay fit. Mother of two, Mira, regularly shares glimpses from her workout sessions, yoga practices, and lifestyle habits, encouraging followers to prioritise their health.

Her latest offering is another inspirational post for those who are too lazy to start their workout routine. Taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse of her early morning workout routine.

Mira posted a distant mirror selfie from her gym along with the caption, “Get moving and good morning.”

Mira Rajput’s On Balancing Wellness With Motherhood

In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Mira earlier talked about how she manages to stay active while juggling motherhood. As a mom to Misha and Zain, she revealed that she has gradually reshaped her fitness routine to align with her energy levels and her family’s needs.

Proving that health and parenting can go hand in hand, she stated, “I like to work out three or four times a week. I like Pilates and functional training with light weights. Earlier, I used to feel an energy dip around 3pm. And that’s when my kids get home from school. So I decided to scale back the intensity of my workouts to be able to spend time with my family without feeling exhausted or cranky… The most important factor, though, is sleep. It’s so underrated!”

What Is Mira Rajput Up To These Days?

Beyond fitness, Mira Rajput has successfully transitioned from homemaker to entrepreneur. She recently stepped into the world of wellness with her wellness centre, Dhun, located in Mumbai’s Bandra. The venture comes after she co-founded Akind, a skincare brand focused on mindful, clean beauty.

In addition to her business pursuits, Mira also engages with her audience through her YouTube channel, where she shares insights on wellness, motherhood, and lifestyle.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published: November 06, 2025, 18:41 IST