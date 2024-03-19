Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal ‘Kidnap’ Manoj Bajpayee, Force Him To Reveal Show’s Release Date

Fans of Amazon Prime Video’s crime drama Mirzapur were desperately waiting for the third season of the successful show. Today, on March 19, the show’s cast appeared at a special event and announced that their show will be released very soon. Cast members like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi among others were present at the event.

As Manoj Bajpayee was hosting the segment, Ali and Shweta attempted to “kidnap” him and coerce him into revealing the release date of the show. Ali also said his famous dialogue, “Shuru majboori main kiye the par ab maza aa raha hai.” They are then joined by Pankaj Tripathi who also attempts to coerce Manoj into revealing the date.

At the event, Ali said that Mirzapur 3 will have the same “flavour” as its maiden season. He said that while the audience will be introduced to new characters, they will also bid goodbye to some of the old ones. He said that the third season will have more “masala”.

As per the makers, in season 3, “Guddu (Ali) and Golu (Shweta) are pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne. Will they pass the baptism of fire or will external forces seek to destroy the seat of power forever?”

The plot of the show revolves around the iron-fisted Akhandanand Tripathi – a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur – and his son Munna, an unworthy, power-hungry heir who will stop at nothing to inherit his father’s legacy. All hell breaks loose when a wedding procession forces him to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu. Much like its predecessors, the third season of Mirzapur was also shot across Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow and Jaunpur.

After the massive success of the first two seasons of the show, fans are now eagerly awaiting for the makers to reveal the release date of the third season.