মঙ্গলবার , ১৯ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৫ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal ‘Kidnap’ Manoj Bajpayee, Force Him To Reveal Show’s Release Date

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৯, ২০২৪ ৯:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
mirzapur 2024 03 730786ff8975763d48c67d46e56976ca


Mirzapur 3 release date to be announced soon.

Mirzapur 3 release date to be announced soon.

Ali Fazal said that Mirzapur will have more ‘masala’ and have the same flavour as the first season.

Fans of Amazon Prime Video’s crime drama Mirzapur were desperately waiting for the third season of the successful show. Today, on March 19, the show’s cast appeared at a special event and announced that their show will be released very soon. Cast members like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi among others were present at the event.

As Manoj Bajpayee was hosting the segment, Ali and Shweta attempted to “kidnap” him and coerce him into revealing the release date of the show. Ali also said his famous dialogue, “Shuru majboori main kiye the par ab maza aa raha hai.” They are then joined by Pankaj Tripathi who also attempts to coerce Manoj into revealing the date.

At the event, Ali said that Mirzapur 3 will have the same “flavour” as its maiden season. He said that while the audience will be introduced to new characters, they will also bid goodbye to some of the old ones. He said that the third season will have more “masala”.

As per the makers, in season 3, “Guddu (Ali) and Golu (Shweta) are pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne. Will they pass the baptism of fire or will external forces seek to destroy the seat of power forever?”

The plot of the show revolves around the iron-fisted Akhandanand Tripathi – a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur – and his son Munna, an unworthy, power-hungry heir who will stop at nothing to inherit his father’s legacy. All hell breaks loose when a wedding procession forces him to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu. Much like its predecessors, the third season of Mirzapur was also shot across Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow and Jaunpur.

After the massive success of the first two seasons of the show, fans are now eagerly awaiting for the makers to reveal the release date of the third season.

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CHOBINEWS
চবি ছাত্র ইউনিয়নের নতুন নেতৃত্ব নির্বাচিত
বাংলাদেশ
1710861127 photo
Pankaj Advani inducted into Billiards Hall of Fame | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
mirzapur 2024 03 730786ff8975763d48c67d46e56976ca
Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal ‘Kidnap’ Manoj Bajpayee, Force Him To Reveal Show’s Release Date
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 1357170078314612
দেশের সাধারণ মানুষ ভালো নাই : ন্যাপ মহাসচিব
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
uu 6

করোনা পজিটিভ, তবে হাতে নেই অক্সিমিটার? এবার এই মোবাইল App-এ হবে সব মুশকিল আসান!

 azarbaizan1

নাগোর্নো-কারাবাখে অভিযান চালিয়েছে আজারবাইজান

 helal bg 20230404125605

পুড়েছে পাঁচ হাজার দোকান, ৭০০ কোটি টাকা থোক বরাদ্দ দাবি

 wm School college Edit

শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানে শুক্র ও শনিবার ছুটি

 Sonali Aansh Industries Limited 2 2202201417

সোনালী আঁশ লিমিটেডের কোনো মূল্য সংবেদনশীল তথ্য নেই

 1613302562 whatsapp image 2021 02 14 at 16.37.13

AAP Holds Protest Against Punjab Govt’s Move to Give Jobs to 2 MLAs Sons

 wm Jatiyo Party JAPA logo With Sarabangla

হ য ব র ল জাপায় অর্থ ও যোগ্য প্রার্থীর সংকট

 main 36

Health Tips, লেবু খাওয়ার উপকারিতা – News18 Bangla

 125113 wgsjxdztaa 1565100920 1

Rare Toni Morrison Short Story to be Published this Month

 wm Swapon whip

বিএনপি দেশের বিরুদ্ধে ষড়যন্ত্রে অর্থ ব্যয় করছে: হুইপ স্বপন