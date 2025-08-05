Mirzapur Actress Shweta Tripathi Buys A 3BHK Apartment In Chembur; Check Price | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 05, 2025, 23:40 IST

Mirzapur star Shweta Tripathi buys a Rs 3 crore 3BHK flat in Mumbai’s Chembur, avails stamp duty benefit for women buyers. Apartment spans 938 sq ft.

Shweta Tripathi became a household name after her role in Mirzapur. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mirzapur actor Shweta Tripathi has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to make a big real estate investment in Mumbai. According to documents accessed by real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix, Shweta has purchased a 3BHK apartment worth Rs 3 crore in Chembur, one of Mumbai’s rapidly developing residential hubs.

The property, situated on the 9th floor of the Supreme Boulevard building by developer Supreme Universal, spans 938 sq ft of usable area. The deal was registered on July 2, 2025, with a stamp duty payment of Rs 15 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Interestingly, documents reveal that Shweta availed the stamp duty relaxation offered by the Maharashtra government, which grants concessions to women homebuyers to encourage female ownership. She also received two dedicated car parkings as part of the deal, with the price coming in at approximately Rs 32,000 per sq ft.

Despite outreach, Shweta Tripathi and Supreme Universal did not respond to queries. This article will be updated if and when a response is received.

Shweta Tripathi rose to fame for her performance as Gajgamini ‘Golu’ Gupta in Mirzapur, the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller that first streamed in 2018. An alumnus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) with a degree in Fashion Communication, she initially worked behind the camera before turning to acting.

Her breakthrough role came in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan (2015), followed by appearances in Haraamkhor, Gone Kesh, and Cargo. In 2025, Shweta also announced her debut as a producer, expressing a strong desire to back bold and unconventional stories.

Chembur has seen significant traction in the real estate space in recent years. Major developments by Godrej Properties, including the acquisition of Raj Kapoor Studio and Bungalow, have turned the spotlight on the area. The Supreme Boulevard project stands on land formerly owned by the Kapoor family, adding to its high-profile appeal.

