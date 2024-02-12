Mithun Chakraborty Out Of ICU, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Resumes Work After Myositis Treatment

A day after Mithun Chakraborty suffered an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke, it has now been revealed that the actor-turned-politician is feeling better now. Actress Debashree Roy visited Mithun at the hospital on Saturday night following which she revealed that they were supposed to shoot together from February 23. Roy shared that Mithun is now out of the ICU and is recovering.

Even though Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most awaited movies, when it finally hit theatres in August 2022, it left the audiences disappointed. Over a year after the film’s release, Aamir Khan’s former wife, Kiran Rao has now revealed that the actor was “deeply affected” by Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure. “It’s really disheartening when you put in all the effort and it doesn’t work, which happened with Laal Singh Chaddha and it definitely affected Aamir quite deeply,” Kiran said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to work after being diagnosed with Myositis. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video in which she announced that she is “back to work”. Samantha shared that she was “completely jobless” ever since she announced taking a break from acting. Furthermore, the Kushi actress shared details of her upcoming project and revealed that she will be working on a health podcast.

Two days after Dalljiet Kaur sparked separation rumours with her husband Nikhil Patel, it has now been reported that things were not okay between the two for a long time. If a report by E-Times is to be believed, Dalljiet and Nikhil started to face problems soon after their marriage and then realised that they were “incompatible”. An insider told the entertainment portal that if the couple does not sort out problems between them, separation might be the only option.

Katrina Kaif is happily married to Vicky Kaushal today, but there was a time when she was finding it hard to deal with her breakups. Talking about the same in an old interview with DNA, the actress shared insights into navigating the challenges of break-ups, revealing a resilient mindset shaped by lessons learned through experience. Katrina was quoted saying, “My take on love is never going to change. I feel my views on love have grown and evolved. I have learned to deal with relationships, people.”

