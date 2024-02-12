সোমবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৯শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Mithun Chakraborty Out Of ICU, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Resumes Work After Myositis Treatment

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৪ ২:৪১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 02 11t192344.633 2024 02 96cd078c450334cdb313d3c62151ee42


Mithun is doing better now after a stroke, Samantha is getting back to work.

Mithun is doing better now after a stroke, Samantha is getting back to work.

From Mithun Chakraborty’s health update to Aamir’s disappointment over Lal Singh Chaddha – here are the top stories of the day.

A day after Mithun Chakraborty suffered an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke, it has now been revealed that the actor-turned-politician is feeling better now. Actress Debashree Roy visited Mithun at the hospital on Saturday night following which she revealed that they were supposed to shoot together from February 23. Roy shared that Mithun is now out of the ICU and is recovering.

Mithun Chakraborty Is Out of ICU and Is Feeling ‘Better’ Now; Debashree Roy Shares Health Update

Even though Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most awaited movies, when it finally hit theatres in August 2022, it left the audiences disappointed. Over a year after the film’s release, Aamir Khan’s former wife, Kiran Rao has now revealed that the actor was “deeply affected” by Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure. “It’s really disheartening when you put in all the effort and it doesn’t work, which happened with Laal Singh Chaddha and it definitely affected Aamir quite deeply,” Kiran said.

Aamir Khan Was ‘Deeply Affected’ By Laal Singh Chaddha Failure; Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Reveals

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to work after being diagnosed with Myositis. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video in which she announced that she is “back to work”. Samantha shared that she was “completely jobless” ever since she announced taking a break from acting. Furthermore, the Kushi actress shared details of her upcoming project and revealed that she will be working on a health podcast.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu RESUMES Work After Myositis Battle, Says ‘I Was Completely Jobless…’

Two days after Dalljiet Kaur sparked separation rumours with her husband Nikhil Patel, it has now been reported that things were not okay between the two for a long time. If a report by E-Times is to be believed, Dalljiet and Nikhil started to face problems soon after their marriage and then realised that they were “incompatible”. An insider told the entertainment portal that if the couple does not sort out problems between them, separation might be the only option.

Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel Were ‘Incompatible’, Insider Reveals SHOCKING Details Amid Divorce Rumours

Katrina Kaif is happily married to Vicky Kaushal today, but there was a time when she was finding it hard to deal with her breakups. Talking about the same in an old interview with DNA, the actress shared insights into navigating the challenges of break-ups, revealing a resilient mindset shaped by lessons learned through experience. Katrina was quoted saying, “My take on love is never going to change. I feel my views on love have grown and evolved. I have learned to deal with relationships, people.”

When Katrina Kaif Opened Up About Her Break-Ups, Said ‘I Have Learnt To Deal With…’

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1707684225 photo
2nd ODI: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 155 runs to secure 2-0 series win | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 02 11t192344.633 2024 02 96cd078c450334cdb313d3c62151ee42
Mithun Chakraborty Out Of ICU, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Resumes Work After Myositis Treatment
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240212 WA0000
মার্শাল আর্টে স্বর্ণপদক জয়ী টাঙ্গাইলের হাফিজুরকে আর্থিক সহযোগিতা প্রদান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240211 WA0023
পূজার প্যান্ডেলের কারণে দেখা যায় না জবির প্রধান ফটক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm nanok

নির্বাচন ছাড়া বিএনপির রক্ষা পাওয়ার উপায় নেই: নানক

 wm Berobi 2 January 2022

বেরোবিতে বিভাগীয় প্রধানের অপসারণ চেয়ে অনশনে শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থীরা

 1627917293 1625737398 stop rape representational image 7

Here Are Things First-Time Mothers Should Keep in Mind

 1626020337 photo

Indian-origin Samir Banerjee lifts Wimbledon boys singles title | Tennis News

 wm Rowson ersad

সম্মেলন সফল করতে নেতা-কর্মীদের প্রতি রওশনের আহ্বান

 wm hariyana1

ভারতের মন্দিরে বিজেপি নেতাদের আটকে রেখেছে কৃষকরা

 1857d64a d662 4c9f acf0 9d6e581e0ef7

বঙ্গবন্ধুর সমাধিতে শেখ সেলিম এমপির শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন

 meghna petro

মেঘনা পেট্রোলিয়ামের ১৫০ শতাংশ নগদ লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা

 1636050516 photo

T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Highlights: Holders West Indies out of semi-final race after loss to Sri Lanka | Cricket News

 beximco syntetik 1

বেক্সিমকো সিনথেটিকসের ২য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad