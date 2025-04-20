Advertise here
রবিবার , ২০ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ৭ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Mohanlal Receives Signed Jersey From Footballer Lionel Messi, Fans Say 'From One GOAT To Another'

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২০, ২০২৫ ৬:৩৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Mohanlal Receives Signed Jersey From Footballer Lionel Messi, Fans Say ‘From One GOAT To Another’

Last Updated:

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared a video on Instagram of Lionel Messi signing an Argentina jersey for him. The actor expressed admiration and thanked his friends.

Mohanlal receives autographed jersey by Lionel Messi.

Mohanlal receives autographed jersey by Lionel Messi.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to Instagram to share a video featuring footballer Lionel Messi — a dream moment for many fans. The footballer was seen signing an Argentina jersey for the L2: Empuraan actor. Calling him “legend”, Mohanlal said that his “heart skipped a beat” when he saw the autographed jersey. He proudly flaunted the video of Messi signing it for him on his Instagram video.

In the video, Lionel Messi is seen wearing the jersey of David Beckham’s team, Inter Miami CF. Careful with the spelling, he wrote ‘Lalettan’ — the affectionate nickname fans use for Mohanlal. “Some moments in life feel too profound for words. They stay with you forever. Today, I experienced one of those moments. As I gently unwrapped the gift, my heart skipped a beat—a jersey signed by the legend himself, Lionel Messi. And there it was… my name, written in his own hand,” the actor wrote, asserting his love for football and the cricketer.

He then went on to laud the footballer. Mohanlal continued, “For someone who has long admired Messi, not just for his brilliance on the field but for his humility and grace, this was truly special.”

The superstar thanked his friends who turned Mohanlal’s dream of posessing an autographed jersey by Messi into reality. “This incredible moment wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of two dear friends: Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” Lastly, he thanked God for his dream-come-true moment, “And above all, thank you, God, for this unforgettable gift.” Watch the video here:

Fans took to the comment section and dropped heartfelt reactions. “From one GOAT to Another,” wrote one fan. “Lalettan With Our Every Football fans Dream,” said another. “Football Goat Cinema Goat,” posted a third user.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be next seen in Thudarum, Kannappa, Hridayapoorvam, Vrushabha and Ram.

