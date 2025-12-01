Mohanlal To Begin Jailer 2 Shoot With Rajinikanth In Early December? Here’s What We Know | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: December 01, 2025, 07:20 IST

Mohanlal is expected to join Rajinikanth on the sets of Jailer 2 in early December, if ongoing buzz in the industry is anything to go by. While the team hasn’t issued any official announcement yet, multiple sources say the Malayalam superstar is gearing up for a short shoot schedule at the start of the month, according to IANS.

According to people familiar with the film’s progress, Mohanlal is likely to film his portions around December 2 before heading back to his Malayalam commitments. He’s expected to return again on December 21 for another round of shooting that may continue until December 24.

Meanwhile, the sequel is already generating massive curiosity. Industry sources had earlier hinted that Vijay Sethupathi has shot for the film in Goa, though the makers haven’t confirmed his involvement.

Rajinikanth himself offered a small update back in May while speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, saying, “Shooting of Jailer 2 is progressing well. It will be December by the time the film ends.”

The enthusiasm around Jailer 2 isn’t surprising. The first film turned into a blockbuster and reportedly collected around Rs 650 crore worldwide. The sequel began rolling in Chennai, with Sun Pictures announcing the start of production on March 10.

A teaser released by the banner further fuelled excitement thanks to its mix of quirky humour and action. Soon after, Ramya Krishnan confirmed she had begun filming in Attapaadi, Kerala, sharing a post that read, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.” She returns as Vijaya Pandian (Viji), wife of Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian.

The sequel will also see Mirnaa reprising her role as Swetha Pandian, who is expected to have a more significant presence this time. Music composer Anirudh, whose soundtrack played a big part in the first film’s blockbuster run, is back for the second instalment as well.

