Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Finale Episode Tops TRP Charts | Television News
বিনোদন

Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Finale Episode Tops TRP Charts | Television News

  শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Finale Episode Tops TRP Charts | Television News


Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 made waves online, amassing a staggering 6.2 billion social media impressions.

Anumol RS was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bigg Boss remains a favourite among Indian audiences. While the Hindi edition is nearing its finale, Bigg Boss Malayalam wrapped up its seventh season on November 9, with television actress Anumol RS being crowned the winner.

The finale and Anumol’s win created quite a buzz, but it was the season’s TRP that truly surprised everyone. A week after the finale aired, reports revealed that the show garnered massive viewership, achieving a TRP of 22 TVR, thus making it the most successful season of Bigg Boss Malayalam to date.

A Successful Finale

The season’s overall average TRP stood at 12.5 TVR, while the show racked up a staggering 6.2 billion social media impressions. These milestones helped this season secure the top spot in TRP ratings among regional shows.

As per a report by TV9 Malayalam, the TRPs could have been even higher if the winner’s name hadn’t been leaked beforehand. The report further stated that the Malayalam version of Bigg Boss remains the most-watched regional edition.

Winner Of The Season

Anumol RS was declared the winner after defeating Aneesh TA, who finished second. In a collaborative post with the makers, Anumol shared her winning post on Instagram. The caption read, “From emotions to entertainment, Anumol went the distance and lifted the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 title.” Anumol received Rs.42.55 lakh as prize money along with a car.

Season 7 premiered on August 3 and ran for 99 episodes. It was originally scheduled to launch in March, but the premiere was delayed due to host Mohanlal’s prior commitments.

What’s Next For Mohanlal?

Mohanlal will next be seen in Vrusshabha, which is a bilingual film. It is being helmed by Nanda Kishore and will release on Christmas. The actor is also shooting for the third instalment of Drishyam which will be directed by Jeethu Joseph. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Bha Bha Ba, which will be released on December 18.

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment.

November 21, 2025, 15:36 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



