Advertise here
রবিবার , ৮ জুন ২০২৫ | ২৫শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Mohit Suri Says Tanishk Bagchi Told Him ‘Get Out’ During Saiyaara Recording, Here’s Why

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৮, ২০২৫ ১:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
Mohit Suri Says Tanishk Bagchi Told Him ‘Get Out’ During Saiyaara Recording, Here’s Why


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Director Mohit Suri said composer Tanishk Bagchi asked him to leave ‘Saiyaara’ recording sessions to help debutant singers Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami perform better.

Mohit Suri has spoken about Tanishk Bagchi in a new interview.

Mohit Suri has spoken about Tanishk Bagchi in a new interview.

Director Mohit Suri, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Saiyaara’, has shared that during the recording of the songs, he was told to ‘get out’ by music composer Tanishk Bagchi.

The director spoke with IANS, and shared what all went behind recording the debutant singers from Kashmir, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami.

Speaking with IANS, Mohit said, “The recording and jamming sessions used to be very serious till the time I was there. After that, what did they do? I don’t know. They asked me to leave the recording session. Then I just realised the fun part started after that”.

The director recollected that Tanishk used to look at him when they all were sitting in the room, and he told the director, “Sir, you leave now”.

“So practically he told me to get out”, Mohit said as he burst into a fit of laughter. “Because what he realised is that these guys were trying to impress me but not give their heart out. So while he was a hard task master with them, you have to understand how much he was protecting them”.

He continued, “All throughout he was like, ‘No, no, no. sir, let them dub in their hometown only because they are in their comfort zone. Or else they will get scared’. That was such a sweet thing. He was like a father who was holding and protecting them. I am not very interfering but a very curious director who wants to be everywhere. I was told to get out by Tanishk”.

“He is a musical genius. He knows how to do it the best. And the one thing I know is in music, it’s the idea that’s the genius”, he added.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Saiyaara’ is set to arrive in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

    First Published:
News movies » bollywood Mohit Suri Says Tanishk Bagchi Told Him ‘Get Out’ During Saiyaara Recording, Here’s Why



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

বউয়ের লিপস্টিক ডেকে আনবে স্বামীর সৌভাগ্য! সুখের সাগরে ভাসবেন এই টিপস জানলেই, খুবই সহজ astro tips right lipstick color can sweeten relationships
বউয়ের লিপস্টিক ডেকে আনবে স্বামীর সৌভাগ্য! সুখের সাগরে ভাসবেন এই টিপস জানলেই, খুবই সহজ astro tips right lipstick color can sweeten relationships
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Mohit Suri Says Tanishk Bagchi Told Him ‘Get Out’ During Saiyaara Recording, Here’s Why
Mohit Suri Says Tanishk Bagchi Told Him ‘Get Out’ During Saiyaara Recording, Here’s Why
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
২০২৭ বিশ্বকাপে বাদ রোহিত? ওডিআই-তে নতুন অধিনায়ক পাচ্ছে টিম ইন্ডিয়া! 'পাত্তা সাফ' সূর্যরও!
২০২৭ বিশ্বকাপে বাদ রোহিত? ওডিআই-তে নতুন অধিনায়ক পাচ্ছে টিম ইন্ডিয়া! 'পাত্তা সাফ' সূর্যরও!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
পাঁকে পদ্মফুল! বাংলার জুনিয়র ফুটবলের উজ্জ্বল নাম সুরজ সরেন, টাকার অভাবে বন্ধ হবে না তো খেলা? suraj soren plays wonderful in junior team but will his financial condition stop his game
পাঁকে পদ্মফুল! বাংলার জুনিয়র ফুটবলের উজ্জ্বল নাম সুরজ সরেন, টাকার অভাবে বন্ধ হবে না তো খেলা? suraj soren plays wonderful in junior team but will his financial condition stop his game
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
পরিবেশ সুরক্ষায় বিশেষ অগ্রাধিকারের অঙ্গীকার খুলনার প্রার্থীদের

পরিবেশ সুরক্ষায় বিশেষ অগ্রাধিকারের অঙ্গীকার খুলনার প্রার্থীদের

 The Origins of Maa Durga’s Lion Ride. All You Need to Know

The Origins of Maa Durga’s Lion Ride. All You Need to Know

 ইদের পর প্রাথমিকে নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের পরীক্ষামূলক বাস্তবায়ন শুরু

ইদের পর প্রাথমিকে নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের পরীক্ষামূলক বাস্তবায়ন শুরু

 Rinku Singh 2.0: Hungry, fearless and more determined | Cricket News

Rinku Singh 2.0: Hungry, fearless and more determined | Cricket News

 কালিগঞ্জ প্রেসক্লাবের সাংগঠনিক সম্পাদক হাফিজুর রহমান শিমুল সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় আহত

কালিগঞ্জ প্রেসক্লাবের সাংগঠনিক সম্পাদক হাফিজুর রহমান শিমুল সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় আহত

 Ice Cube in skin care: মাত্র ২ টুকরো বরফ আপনার ত্বককে গরমকালের সব সমস্যা থেকে দূরে রাখে

Ice Cube in skin care: মাত্র ২ টুকরো বরফ আপনার ত্বককে গরমকালের সব সমস্যা থেকে দূরে রাখে

 ‘We give him the freedom’: MS Dhoni lauds Ajinkya Rahane | Cricket News

‘We give him the freedom’: MS Dhoni lauds Ajinkya Rahane | Cricket News

 চট্টগ্রামে আলোয় স্মরণ কালরাতের বিভীষিকা

চট্টগ্রামে আলোয় স্মরণ কালরাতের বিভীষিকা

 গুচ্ছভর্তিতে সর্বোচ্চ আসন ফাঁকা ইবিতে

গুচ্ছভর্তিতে সর্বোচ্চ আসন ফাঁকা ইবিতে

 Bigg Boss OTT’s Moose Jattana to Participate in Sonu Sood’s MTV Roadies 18

Bigg Boss OTT’s Moose Jattana to Participate in Sonu Sood’s MTV Roadies 18
Advertise here