বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৮ মে ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Mouni Roy Raises Temperatures in Sexy Plunging Neckline Black Dress, Fights Winds For Perfect Pose

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৮, ২০২৩ ৯:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
mouni royyyy


Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 20:23 IST

Mouni Roy is a vision to behold in black.

Mouni Roy is a vision to behold in black.

Mouni Roy will next be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh in The Virgin Tree.

Mouni Roy’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. The actress surely has a noteworthy approach towards the same. Having said that, the actress recently shared a bundle of dreamy photos from her visit to Florence.

Donning a black plunging neckline dress, Mouni looked all things sexy and mesmerising. She left her wavy locks loose. While the breeze played with her hair, she struck her poses with utmost perfection. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Florence, its a miracle city embalmed like a corolla – a city of lilies and its cathedrals. Everything here seems to be colored with a mild violet, like diluted wine…” Her close friend and actress Mandira Bedi took to the comments section and called her ‘Stunning ❤️????????.’

Mouni often sends her fans into a frenzy with her racy photo shoots and hot videos on Instagram. Earlier, the actress shared a video of her chilling on her vacay in an orange bikini halter top which she teamed with a thigh-high slit skirt. The Naagin star struck a series of sensuous poses in her sexy outfit as she made the most of her time in Italy’s Amalfi Coast. She simply captioned her post: “In a day dream.”

From television to the big screen; Mouni Roy has ruled it all. She has undoubtedly come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mouni became a household name after she starred in the first season of supernatural-thriller show Naagin. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna among others.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18.



Source link

