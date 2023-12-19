Movie Review: Thika Maka Thanda Offers An Intriguing Plot With Perfect Blend Of Emotions

The trailer of the Telugu film titled Thika Maka Thanda was released last week. The Venkat-directorial film hit the theatres today, on December 15, 2023 and is reportedly receiving a positive response from the audience. A family drama, written by BN Niroop Kumar, Thika Maka Thanda boasts an ensemble cast of Ramakrishna, Harikrishna, Venkat, Rekha Nirosha, and Annie. Speaking of the plot of the film, the story revolves around a fictitious village, in which resides a group of eccentric characters. The story unfolds after a prestigious idol of Goddess Durga is stolen from a temple which leads the residents of the village to find the culprits involved in the theft. The film is a rooted rural drama and portrays the perfect blend of emotions, romance, humour, and action.

The recently-released film is based in the 90s backdrop. It significantly addresses a social issue that further leads to residents becoming amnesiac. As the movie proceeds to show the lengths that the villagers go to in order to find a solution to the problems they are facing, it touches your heart and leaves you intrigued. The story is all about how the villagers attempt to get rid of this social problem.

The filming was done in Warangal district’s enchanting locations. Besides the main stars, the film also features Shiva Narayana, Bobby Bedi, Yadamma Raju, Bullet Bhasker, Rocket Raghava, Rama Chandra, Gowry Shanker, and Sujatha in the supporting cast. BN Niroop Kumar, along with the story, also wrote the screenplay for the rural drama, whereas the music of the film has been composed by Suresh Bobbili. Kumar Nirmala Srujan took responsibility of editing and VFX for the project.

Venkat, during the promotions of the film, thanked the producer Tirupati Srinivas Rao for believing in his story and giving him a chance. He also praised the star cast of the film saying they have performed well in the film. He noted, “The film was shot in a pleasant environment where there were beautiful waterfalls. I hope that our movie, which is being released worldwide in theatres on the 15th of this month, will be blessed by the audience and will receive the support.”