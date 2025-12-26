শনিবার, ২৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:২১ পূর্বাহ্ন
MS Dhoni Arrives In Style For Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Bash With Ziva And Sakshi

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
MS Dhoni Arrives In Style For Salman Khan’s 60th Birthday Bash With Ziva And Sakshi | Watch | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

MS Dhoni arrives with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva to celebrate Salman Khan’s 60th birthday at Panvel farmhouse, alongside family and close friends.

MS Dhoni arrives at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse.

MS Dhoni arrives at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27, and the milestone was celebrated in a private, intimate gathering at his Panvel farmhouse. Among the most notable arrivals was former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who attended with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva. The trio’s appearance instantly became a talking point on social media, reflecting the respect and camaraderie shared between Dhoni and Salman over the years.

Dhoni’s presence added a sporting touch to the celebrations, symbolising a bond built on shared values, discipline, and mutual admiration. Fans and media alike were thrilled to witness this rare glimpse of the friendship between one of India’s biggest film stars and cricketing legends.

Salman’s birthday celebration was low-key, prioritising family over a high-profile industry gathering. His brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and sister Arpita Sharma arrived together, followed by veteran writer Salim Khan and other close members of the Khan family. Actor Randeep Hooda attended with his wife Lin Laishram, while television personality Maniesh Paul brought his cheerful energy, even breaking into a brief bhangra for the cameras before entering.

The evening focused on reflection, warmth, and togetherness, staying true to Salman’s long-standing preference for private celebrations rather than grand public spectacles. It was a perfect balance of personal moments and discreet star-studded appearances, making the night memorable for those in attendance.

Meanwhile, Salman’s professional journey continues to thrive. He was last seen in Sikandar and is now preparing for Battle of Galwan, a war drama inspired by the 2020 Indo-China clash. Salman plays an army officer in the film, which also features Chitrangda Singh and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame. Fans can expect a new poster and teaser soon, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of Salman Khan’s six-decade-long cinematic career.

First Published:

December 27, 2025, 02:00 IST

December 27, 2025, 02:00 IST
