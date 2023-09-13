বুধবার , ১৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৯শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
MTV VMAs End Abruptly, Skip ‘Artist of The Year’ On TV; Shocked Fans Say ‘What A Scam’

সেপ্টেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৩ ১২:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
mtv vmas winners taylor swift


Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

MTV VMAs 2023 ended with Taylor Swift winning ‘Video of the Year’ but without the awards show announcing the winners from 13 other categories including ‘Artist of the Year’.

In a shocking turn of events, the 2023 edition of MTV VMAs didn’t announce some of the most prestigious categories including ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’ during its televised premiere on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India), leaving music fans around the world utterly disappointed.

The VMAs ended with Taylor Swift winning ‘Video of the Year’ but without the awards show announcing the winners from 13 other categories which also includes Song of the Summer and Group of the Year, Best Alternative, Best Rock, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, Best Editing and Show of the Summer.

As soon as the show ended abruptly, fans took to X to express their displeasure. One user wrote, “To not announce album of the year and artist of the year DURING the show was one of the stupidest things that could’ve done.” Another one said, “I don’t get why they wouldn’t at least announce artist of the year and album of the year live?”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, who was leading the pack with a total of 11 nominations, was the big winner at the 2023 MTV VMAs, including the top award of the night Video of the Year for ‘Anti-Hero.’ She also won ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’ titles, which were announced off-air.

Other winners of the night included Shakira with the Video Vanguard Award as well as Best Duo alongside Karol G for their song ‘TQG.’ Host Nicki Minaj won the Best Hip-Hop trophy for ‘Super Freaky Girl.’

Source link

