Mukul Dev, Son of Sardaar Fame Actor, Dies At 54

Actor Mukul Dev, known for his warmth and strong screen presence, passed away on May 23 at age 54.

The film industry has lost another quiet star. Actor Mukul Dev, known for his warmth and strong screen presence, passed away on May 23. He was 54. Mukul had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to the ICU. Despite all efforts, he could not recover. He is survived by his brother, actor Rahul Dev. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who worked with Mukul in Son of Sardar, confirmed the heartbreaking news to India Today.

“After his parent’s death, Mukul was keeping to himself. He would not even step out of the house or meet anyone. His health deteriorated in the last few days and he was in the hospital. My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him.”

Actor Deepshika Nagpal, a close friend of Mukul, posted a warm photo of them together on Instagram. “I woke up in the morning to this news. I have been calling his number since then, hoping he would pick up,” she said.

Neil Nitin Mukesh also mourned his death saying, “Really upset with the sad news of dear Mukul leaving us so soon. A powerhouse performer and a lovely person. My deepest condolences to @RahulDevRising @mugdhagodse267 and the entire family. God be with you all during these tough times. . Om Shanti.”

Really upset with the sad news of dear Mukul leaving us so soon. A powerhouse performer and a lovely person. My deepest condolences to @RahulDevRising @mugdhagodse267 and the entire family. God be with you all during these tough times. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/48ARopc9vk— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 24, 2025

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again, Om Shanti.”

Born on 17 September 1970 in New Delhi, Mukul Dev was a gifted actor whose career spanned nearly three decades and multiple film industries. Known for his effortless charm and adaptability, Mukul left a lasting mark across Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam cinema, as well as on television.

He began his journey in the world of entertainment in 1996 with the TV series Mumkin, quickly followed by his Bollywood debut in the thriller Dastak, where he shared screen space with Sushmita Sen.

Over the years, Mukul Dev became a familiar face on the big screen, delivering memorable performances in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R… Rajkumar, and Jai Ho.

Beyond acting, Mukul had a surprising academic background — he was an alumnus of St. Columba’s School in Delhi and also held a certificate in aeronautics from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aviation in Raebareli.

May his soul rest in peace!

