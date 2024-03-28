Munawar Faruqui BREAKS Silence on His Detention in Hookah Bar Raid, Says ‘Tera Pyaar…’

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was among 14 people detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. However, the stand-up comedian was later released by the Mumbai police. Hours after his release, Munawar has shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story, seemingly poking fun at his detention.

“Tera pyaar pyaar pyaar,” wrote Munawar while hinting at the lyrics of Akshay Kumar’s popular song ‘Hookah Bar’ from the film Khiladi 786.

In another story, he shared a selfie, revealing he was heading out of the city. Visibly tired, Munawar shared the picture from the airport and shared his state of mind. “Tired and travelling,” he wrote. In the picture, he was seen wearing a black tee with a cap. He geo-tagged the location.

The raid took place in Mumbai’s Bora Bazar. “During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable,” a senior police official told news agency PTI.

Everyone detained, including Munawar, was reportedly booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with IPC sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Meanwhile, Munawar was arrested in 2021 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a stand-up show. He was in jail for 27 days before he was granted bail. Since his release, Munawar has appeared in many small screen reality shows and even won them.