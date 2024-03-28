বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৮ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৪ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Munawar Faruqui BREAKS Silence on His Detention in Hookah Bar Raid, Says ‘Tera Pyaar…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৮, ২০২৪ ৫:৪১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
munawar faruqui reacts to his detention during raid at hookah bar 2024 03 6b4a3094c1451536de1b8af742eb2ed5


Munawar Faruqui reacts to his detention during a raid at hookah bar in Mumbai.

Munawar Faruqui reacts to his detention during a raid at hookah bar in Mumbai.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has shared a cryptic post following his detention and subsequent release by the Mumbai Police.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was among 14 people detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. However, the stand-up comedian was later released by the Mumbai police. Hours after his release, Munawar has shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story, seemingly poking fun at his detention.

“Tera pyaar pyaar pyaar,” wrote Munawar while hinting at the lyrics of Akshay Kumar’s popular song ‘Hookah Bar’ from the film Khiladi 786.

434527174 711365201171052 7334325123067790999 n 2024 03 35be17eb3b5743130f93f1efef1da0bd
A screenshot of Munawar Faruqui’s Instagram story.

In another story, he shared a selfie, revealing he was heading out of the city. Visibly tired, Munawar shared the picture from the airport and shared his state of mind. “Tired and travelling,” he wrote. In the picture, he was seen wearing a black tee with a cap. He geo-tagged the location.

The raid took place in Mumbai’s Bora Bazar. “During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable,” a senior police official told news agency PTI.

Everyone detained, including Munawar, was reportedly booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with IPC sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Meanwhile, Munawar was arrested in 2021 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a stand-up show. He was in jail for 27 days before he was granted bail. Since his release, Munawar has appeared in many small screen reality shows and even won them.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm adalot21
যৌতুকের জন্য স্ত্রীকে খুন, স্বামীর মৃত্যুদণ্ড
বাংলাদেশ
1711582995 photo
SRH Vs MI: Big records set during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL clash | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
munawar faruqui reacts to his detention during raid at hookah bar 2024 03 6b4a3094c1451536de1b8af742eb2ed5
Munawar Faruqui BREAKS Silence on His Detention in Hookah Bar Raid, Says ‘Tera Pyaar…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Khaleda Zia Taken To EvarCare Hospital 12 10 2021
হাসপাতালে যাচ্ছেন না খালেদা জিয়া, চিকিৎসা নেবেন বাসাতেই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm chattagram university 750x563 750x563 1

চবি ক্যাম্পাসে ছাত্রলীগের দু’গ্রুপের মারামারিতে আহত ৪

 FB IMG 1653893708640

ই-ক্যাব নির্বাচনে ‘অগ্রগামী’ প্যানেলের পাশে চট্টগ্রামের ব্যবসায়ীরা

 wm Palak EDit

নারী উদ্যোক্তাদের জন্য ‘অল অ্যাবাউট সফট স্কিলস’ কর্মসূচি

 kharge1

ইন্ডিয়া জোটের নেতা হলেন মল্লিকার্জুন খার্গে

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 6 33 14

করোনায় মৃত্যু ২, শনাক্ত কমল

 sbac

সাউথ বাংলা এগ্রিকালচার ব্যাংকের ২য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 received 636251001273692

রাজশাহী মতিহার থানার শ্রেষ্ঠ প্রতিষ্ঠান প্রধান নির্বাচিত মোঃ আব্দুল জলিল

 BTCL

বিটিসিএল লোকসান কাটিয়ে লাভ করেছে পৌণে ৭ কোটি টাকা

 454061 sharbat

প্রতি চুমুকে জুড়াবে শরীর-মন, এই গরমে বাড়িতে বানান পুরনো দিল্লির মহব্বত কা শরবত!– News18 Bangla

 Mobile Charger do not use another mobile charger in your phone for charging1

ফেক চার্জার ও অরিজিনাল চার্জার চেনার আসল উপায় জানেন? ভুল করলেই কিন্তু ফোন খারাপ! How to identify real fake phone charger, always use the original one to charge the smartphone – News18 Bangla