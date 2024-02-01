Munawar Faruqui Falls After Getting Mobbed By Fans; R Madhavan Calls Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter ‘Extraordinary’

Munawar Faruqui enjoys a massive fan following and there is no doubt about it. Two days after winning Bigg Boss 17, the stand-up comedian made a public appearance on Tuesday night when he stepped out for a dinner with Abdu Rozik. However, as Munawar was leaving the restaurant, he got mobbed by fans.

Earlier this month, legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali surprised everyone by announcing his next cinematic spectacle, ‘Love & War’. The filmmaker has got the biggest casting coup on board with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. This evening, Ranbir was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office for a meeting. He sported a clean-shaven look with a cap. Fans are speculating that this look is for the upcoming film.

Ever since its release, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Recently, R Madhavan also took to his X handle and praised the Siddharth Anand directorial. He called Fighter an “extraordinary” movie and added that it is an example of “international Indian cinema”.

A television actress and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant has recently filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Tigri Police Station in South Delhi accusing her friend of allegedly raping her. As per the information available, the complainant claimed that her friend raped her in 2023 at a flat in Deoli Road area in the national capital.

Days after the Bigg Boss 17 finale, Ankita Lokhande is now all set to return to the big screen once again. The actress will soon be seen in Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantra Veer Savarkar. On Tuesday, Ankita took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and announced that the film will hit theatres on March 22, 2024. She also mentioned that starting this “new chapter” after Bigg Boss 17 feels “extra special”.

