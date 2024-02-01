বৃহস্পতিবার , ১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৮ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Munawar Faruqui Falls After Getting Mobbed By Fans; R Madhavan Calls Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter ‘Extraordinary’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১, ২০২৪ ১:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
wrap 22 2024 01 b2dff4ce6bee9c5bc11d9cb55e9220ca


Munawar mobbed. Madhavan reviews Fighter.

Munawar mobbed. Madhavan reviews Fighter.

Munawar Faruqui was mobbed by his fans two days after Bigg Boss 17 win. R Madhavan reviewed Hrithik and Deepika starrer Fighter.

Munawar Faruqui enjoys a massive fan following and there is no doubt about it. Two days after winning Bigg Boss 17, the stand-up comedian made a public appearance on Tuesday night when he stepped out for a dinner with Abdu Rozik. However, as Munawar was leaving the restaurant, he got mobbed by fans.

Read More: Munawar Faruqui FALLS, Gets MOBBED Days After Winning Bigg Boss 17; Video Goes Viral

Earlier this month, legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali surprised everyone by announcing his next cinematic spectacle, ‘Love & War’. The filmmaker has got the biggest casting coup on board with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. This evening, Ranbir was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office for a meeting. He sported a clean-shaven look with a cap. Fans are speculating that this look is for the upcoming film.

Read More: Ranbir Kapoor Sports Clean-Shaven Look Outside SLB Office, Fans Speculate It’s For Love And War; Pic

Ever since its release, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Recently, R Madhavan also took to his X handle and praised the Siddharth Anand directorial. He called Fighter an “extraordinary” movie and added that it is an example of “international Indian cinema”.

Read More: R Madhavan Reviews Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter, Calls It An ‘Extraordinary’ Film

A television actress and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant has recently filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Tigri Police Station in South Delhi accusing her friend of allegedly raping her. As per the information available, the complainant claimed that her friend raped her in 2023 at a flat in Deoli Road area in the national capital.

Read More: Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Alleges Rape By ‘Friend’, FIR Filed In Delhi

Days after the Bigg Boss 17 finale, Ankita Lokhande is now all set to return to the big screen once again. The actress will soon be seen in Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantra Veer Savarkar. On Tuesday, Ankita took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and announced that the film will hit theatres on March 22, 2024. She also mentioned that starting this “new chapter” after Bigg Boss 17 feels “extra special”.

Read More: Ankita Lokhande Starts a ‘New Chapter’ After Bigg Boss 17, To Star In Randeep Hooda’s Next Film

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

judge gavel 1461291738X4g 750x563 1
দুদকের মামলায় ব্যাংক কর্মকর্তার কারাদণ্ড
বাংলাদেশ
photo
Movies were never my passion: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s son Agni Dev on stellar debut First Class season | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
wrap 22 2024 01 b2dff4ce6bee9c5bc11d9cb55e9220ca
Munawar Faruqui Falls After Getting Mobbed By Fans; R Madhavan Calls Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter ‘Extraordinary’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
adalot 2
চট্টগ্রামে মাদক মামলায় ট্রাক চালকের যাবজ্জীবন
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Mayor jahangir gazipur

জাহাঙ্গীর বহিষ্কারে বিতরণ হলো মিষ্টি, ফুটলো আতশবাজি

 IMG 20230504 WA0004

টাঙ্গাইলের ঘাটাইলে বৃদ্ধি পাচ্ছে পাহাড়ি হাইব্রিড করলা চাষ

 hamjalala

অভিযান-১০ লঞ্চের মালিক গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220903 WA0037

স্কুল ভিত্তিক দাবা প্রতিযোগিতার ফাইনাল খেলা ও পুরস্কার বিতরণ অনুষ্ঠিত

 Onion CTG 1

হঠাৎ পেঁয়াজ উধাও, দাম দ্বিগুণ— যা করল প্রশাসন

 wm BSTI CTG 12 October 2021

অনুমোদন ছাড়া ৫২ পণ্য, কারখানাকে লাখ টাকা জরিমানা

 Cyclone Foni Coming To Bangladesh 29 04 2019 750x563 1

‘ইয়াস’ নামটি যেভাবে এলো

 customers evaly petition ecommerce ecommerce barta

ইভ্যালি সিইও রাসেলের মুক্তির দাবীতে গণস্বাক্ষর ও স্মারকলিপি দিবেন গ্রাহকরা

 JSTU Building And Logo 10 12 2023

যবিপ্রবিতে চাকরিপ্রার্থীদের আটকে মারধরের ঘটনায় তদন্ত কমিটি

 50 23

স্বামী হত্যার দায় স্বীকার করলেন স্ত্রী ফারজানা – Corporate Sangbad