Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17, Beats Abhishek Kumar; Salman Khan Hands Him Rs 50 Lakhs and a Car

Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. After entertaining the audience on Salman Khan’s popular reality show for months, Munawar was named the winner on Sunday, January 28. Abhishek Kumar was named the runner-up. The other finalists on the show were Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahashetty.

Besides the shiny Bigg Boss 17 trophy, Munawar Faruqui will also take home a swanky new car and a grand cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh. The comedian was overwhelmed with joy when his name was announced as the winner of the popular reality show. His family had also come to support him and were beaming with pride.

Although the comedian always tried to make the audience laugh with his one-liners, his journey on the show often left him teary-eyed and emotional. Munawar’s stint on the show has been marked by several controversies, including allegations of two-timing with ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi and pre-existing marriage proposals before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Munawar’s time on the show became particularly challenging after Ayesha Khan’s wildcard entry. Ayesha Khan raised several serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui. Ayesha disclosed that Munawar was allegedly involved with not just one, but five women over two months before entering Bigg Boss 17.

She also claimed that Munawar had proposed marriage to another woman while allegedly ‘two-timing’ with her and Nazila. Ayesha further added that Munawar cheated on his then-wife with Nazila. After Ayesha made these allegations against Munawar. several big names from the entertainment industry took to social media to extend their support to the comedian.

Several Bigg Boss alums like Karan Kundrra and Aly Goni urged Munawar to stay strong. Despite these hurdles, Munawar Faruqui managed to win the hearts of Bigg Boss fans and emerge as the winner of the popular reality show.