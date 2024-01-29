সোমবার , ২৯ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৫ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17, Beats Abhishek Kumar; Salman Khan Hands Him Rs 50 Lakhs and a Car

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৯, ২০২৪ ১:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
munawar wins bigg boss 17 2024 01 de7f9518c56a84445a703f5383210dbc


Munawar Faruqui is Bigg Boss 17's winner.

Munawar Faruqui is Bigg Boss 17’s winner.

Munawar Faruqui has been announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. After entertaining the audience on Salman Khan’s popular reality show for months, Munawar was named the winner on Sunday, January 28. Abhishek Kumar was named the runner-up. The other finalists on the show were Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahashetty.

Besides the shiny Bigg Boss 17 trophy, Munawar Faruqui will also take home a swanky new car and a grand cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh. The comedian was overwhelmed with joy when his name was announced as the winner of the popular reality show. His family had also come to support him and were beaming with pride.

Although the comedian always tried to make the audience laugh with his one-liners, his journey on the show often left him teary-eyed and emotional. Munawar’s stint on the show has been marked by several controversies, including allegations of two-timing with ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi and pre-existing marriage proposals before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Munawar’s time on the show became particularly challenging after Ayesha Khan’s wildcard entry. Ayesha Khan raised several serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui. Ayesha disclosed that Munawar was allegedly involved with not just one, but five women over two months before entering Bigg Boss 17.

She also claimed that Munawar had proposed marriage to another woman while allegedly ‘two-timing’ with her and Nazila. Ayesha further added that Munawar cheated on his then-wife with Nazila. After Ayesha made these allegations against Munawar. several big names from the entertainment industry took to social media to extend their support to the comedian.

Several Bigg Boss alums like Karan Kundrra and Aly Goni urged Munawar to stay strong. Despite these hurdles, Munawar Faruqui managed to win the hearts of Bigg Boss fans and emerge as the winner of the popular reality show.

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

munawar wins bigg boss 17 2024 01 de7f9518c56a84445a703f5383210dbc
Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17, Beats Abhishek Kumar; Salman Khan Hands Him Rs 50 Lakhs and a Car
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240128 WA0014
এক মামলা থেকে অব্যাহতি পেলেন খাদিজা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240128 49824
ছাগল ও ভেড়া পালন বিষয়ক দক্ষতা উন্নয়ন প্রশিক্ষণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
kader anisul
সংসদে বিরোধীদলীয় নেতা জি এম কাদের, উপনেতা আনিসুল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1703730022 photo

Impending retirement spurs Dean Elgar to emotive Test ton | Cricket News

 received 212601777687081

স্মরণসভায় নেতৃবৃন্দ :কমরেড মেহেদী ছিলেন মানুষের সেবায় নিয়োজিত এক প্রাণ

 New Project 20 1

Nubia Red Magic 7 Gaming Smartphone : মোবাইল গেম এ বার আরও আকর্ষণীয়, বাজারে আসছে ন্যুবিয়া রেড ম্যাজিক ৭ গেমিং মোবাইল!

 1643230786 photo

ISL: Bengaluru FC register convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC | Football News

 wm verdict trt fh

শিশু ধর্ষণের অভিযোগে একজনের যাবজ্জীবন

 katrina kaif vicky kaushal sabyasachi

Vicky Kaushal Left Katrina Kaif Teary-eyed with His Wedding Speech?

 untitled design 5 12

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Tops Charts Again in North America

 instagram

Instagram Will Now Let You Buy From Small Businesses Directly From DMs: Here’s How It Works

 1690108564 photo

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty win fourth title of year at Korea Open | Badminton News

 IMG 20231130 WA0005

আগামি নির্বাচনের মাধ্যমে বিএনপি বিলুপ্ত হবে – কৃষিমন্ত্রী