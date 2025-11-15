শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৩৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
বন্ধুর হাতে খুন হন আশরাফুল: জানা গেল ২৬ টুকরা করার কারণ – Corporate Sangbad My Dear Sister Enters Final Post-Production Stage, Arulnithi And Mamta Mohandas Lead Cast | Regional Cinema News As Bihar’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history in Asia Cup Rising Stars, coaches go ga-ga over 14-year-old’s blitzkrieg | Cricket News Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone’s Chandni Chowk To China Failed Because Of Makers, Says Ranvir Shorey | Bollywood News আজ থেকে শুরু হচ্ছে স্কুল ফিডিং কার্যক্রম Mahesh Babu Movie Plot Leaked Online? Levon Aronian, P Harikrishna face decisive final games; Javokhir Sindarov scores lone win of the day | Chess News জম্মু-কাশ্মীরে থানায় বিস্ফোরণ, নিহত ৯ ‘Everything happened in the first over’: Jasprit Bumrah explains his Eden Gardens magic | Cricket News Deepika Padukone Defends 8-Hour Shift Demand After Spirit, Kalki 2 Exit: ‘We Have Normalised Overworking’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

My Dear Sister Enters Final Post-Production Stage, Arulnithi And Mamta Mohandas Lead Cast | Regional Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
My Dear Sister Enters Final Post-Production Stage, Arulnithi And Mamta Mohandas Lead Cast | Regional Cinema News


Last Updated:

Prabhu Jayaram’s My Dear Sister starring Arulnithi and Mamta Mohandas as siblings nears post-production.

Post production work of Arulnithi, Mamta Mohandas-starrer 'My Dear Sister' on the verge of completion

Post production work of Arulnithi, Mamta Mohandas-starrer ‘My Dear Sister’ on the verge of completion

If sources in the industry are to be believed, the post-production work of director Prabhu Jayaram’s upcoming entertainer ‘My Dear Sister’, featuring actors Arulnithi and Mamta Mohandas in the lead, is now on the verge of completion.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms, is being directed by Prabhu Jayaram who had made an impression with his debut film ‘Yennanga Saar Unga Sattam’.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Arulnithi, known for his content-driven roles, and Mamtha Mohandas, celebrated for her versatility and depth, play siblings in the film.

“The duo portray a brother-sister relationship central to the film’s emotional core,” says a source, who goes on to add that apart from Arulnithi and Mamta Mohandas, the film will also feature Arun Pandian and Meenakshi Govindarajan in pivotal roles.

Music director Nivas Prassana, who is riding a success wave with his latest offering ‘Bison’ going on to emerge a superhit, is the music director of this film. The film will feature seven songs.

The project was officially announced through a captivating visual promo, capturing a light-hearted tug-of-war between the two leads, an unscripted, spontaneous moment filmed on set. The video not only reflects their natural chemistry but also subtly hints at the playful conflict and emotional resonance that form the heart of ‘My Dear Sister’.

Says director Prabhu Jayaram, “The film’s narrative centres on the ideological clash between the protagonist Pachai Krishnan, a staunch male chauvinist, and his elder sister Nirmala Devi, a committed feminist. The concept behind the visual promos draws inspiration from real-life light-hearted exchanges between Arulnithi and Mamtha Mohandas on the shooting sets. These moments have been subtly woven into the promotional material, reflecting the essence of their on-screen character dynamics in an indirect yet engaging manner.”

Sources say the post-production work of the film is on the verge of completion. The first look of the film that was released on Friday shows the siblings having the same weight. That they point out will be the essence of the film.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

November 15, 2025, 11:09 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
বন্ধুর হাতে খুন হন আশরাফুল: জানা গেল ২৬ টুকরা করার কারণ – Corporate Sangbad

বন্ধুর হাতে খুন হন আশরাফুল: জানা গেল ২৬ টুকরা করার কারণ – Corporate Sangbad

Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone’s Chandni Chowk To China Failed Because Of Makers, Says Ranvir Shorey | Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone’s Chandni Chowk To China Failed Because Of Makers, Says Ranvir Shorey | Bollywood News

Mahesh Babu Movie Plot Leaked Online?

Mahesh Babu Movie Plot Leaked Online?

জম্মু-কাশ্মীরে থানায় বিস্ফোরণ, নিহত ৯

জম্মু-কাশ্মীরে থানায় বিস্ফোরণ, নিহত ৯

Deepika Padukone Defends 8-Hour Shift Demand After Spirit, Kalki 2 Exit: ‘We Have Normalised Overworking’ | Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone Defends 8-Hour Shift Demand After Spirit, Kalki 2 Exit: ‘We Have Normalised Overworking’ | Bollywood News

চুয়াডাঙ্গায় জামায়াতে ইসলামীতে যোগ দিলেন ৫৩ বিএনপি নেতাকর্মী

চুয়াডাঙ্গায় জামায়াতে ইসলামীতে যোগ দিলেন ৫৩ বিএনপি নেতাকর্মী

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST