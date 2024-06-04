মঙ্গলবার , ৪ জুন ২০২৪ | ২১শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

My Demon Star Kim Yoo Jung To Play A Sociopath In Upcoming Thriller Dear X: Report

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৪, ২০২৪ ৫:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 10 2024 06 aaed67430d1470e4a011ce861f193b9a


Director Lee Eung-Bok's involvement in Dear X has sent Kdrama enthusiasts into a frenzy. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Director Lee Eung-Bok’s involvement in Dear X has sent Kdrama enthusiasts into a frenzy. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dear X will be an adaptation of a webtoon by VANZIUN. The webtoon has entertained viewers with its intense storyline and thrilling twists. Actress Kim Yoo Jung is in talks to play the female lead.

Actress Kim Yoo Jung, well known for her performance in the popular SBS Korean drama My Demon, is all ready to take on a new project. She will reportedly star in the upcoming thriller K-drama titled Dear X. It is an adaptation of a webtoon by VANZIUN. The webtoon has entertained viewers with its intense storyline, and fans are eager to see how it will look on the screen. Renowned South Korean television director Lee Eung-Bok, known for his work on series like Descendants of the Sun and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is directing Dear X, reports Soompi. His previous works have been critically acclaimed and have a huge fan base.

In the upcoming drama, Kim Yoo Jung is reportedly in talks to play the role of the lead female character named Baek Ah Jin who is charming and has antisocial personality disorder. According to Mydramalist, Dear X is the story of the downfall of the nation’s top actress, Baek Ah Jin, and her hidden face. Describing the character, Allkpop informs, “With sharp insight, she manipulates those around her to fulfill her desires.”

Kim Yoo-Jung has risen to fame in the last few years for her acting skills and ability to portray complex characters. Especially, her role in Kdrama My Demon got her international recognition and many fans. Now, as she steps into the shoes of Baek Ah-Jin in Dear X, viewers are curious to see how she will bring this character to life.

Kim Yoo Jung has long been working in the Korean Film and TV industry. She made her on-screen debut as a child actor when she was just 4 in 2003. Her career graph rapidly ascended and she became a sought-after name after starring in popular works like Love in the Moonlight (2016), Backstreet Rookie (2020), Lovers of the Red Sky (2021), My Demon (2023), Chicken Nugget (2024), and more.

The actress was most recently appreciated for her role in the Netflix original series titled Chicken Nugget released in March this year.

The screenplay for the upcoming drama is being written by Choi Ja Won and it will be produced by the company Monster Union.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Soytaner niswas
‘শয়তানের নিঃশ্বাস’— আতঙ্ক ছড়ালেন ওসি, লাগাম টানল সিএমপি
বাংলাদেশ
1717500965 photo
Dwayne Bravo’s inclusion as bowling coach was a fantastic move: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 10 2024 06 aaed67430d1470e4a011ce861f193b9a
My Demon Star Kim Yoo Jung To Play A Sociopath In Upcoming Thriller Dear X: Report
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Modi india
নরেন্দ্র মোদি: বিভক্ত ভারত ইতিহাসের দ্বারপ্রান্তে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
rahul gandhi during bharat jodo nyay yatra in lucknow 2024 02 94d88af4b022a770804d2db01b9b918d

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Lucknow: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP on ‘Unemployment’, ‘Hate’, Repeats Caste Census Vow

 wm khulna skcsd csdc

কম খরচে সৌর বিদ্যুতের একক মডিউল তৈরি করলেন খুবি শিক্ষক

 CTG 8 Election Violence During Polling 11 01 2024 2

সংঘর্ষে বিএনপি, নেপথ্যে আওয়ামী লীগের ‘কেউ’

 wm 7 Dol Jote Gonotontro Moncho new

গণতন্ত্র মঞ্চের সঙ্গে বিএনপির মতানৈক্য অবসানে বৈঠক শিগগিরই

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 astrum 170822121300

সপ্তাহজুড়ে ডিএসইতে পিই কমেছে ৩.২৯ শতাংশ

 IMG 20220208 WA0002

দেওয়ানগঞ্জে ইউপি নির্বাচনে আওয়ামী লীগ ২, স্বতন্ত্র ১

 the mushroom debate love recipe.1024x1024

Recipee of Malai Mushroom, Mushroom Kumro bhapa– News18 Bangla

 LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Cold fever cough

প্রাকৃতিক উপায়ে দূরে রাখুন ঠান্ডা-কাশি ও জ্বর

 bsrm

বাংলাদেশ স্টিলের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Mosa bacteria

মশা মারতে সিঙ্গাপুর থেকে এলো ৫ টন ব্যাকটেরিয়া