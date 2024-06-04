My Demon Star Kim Yoo Jung To Play A Sociopath In Upcoming Thriller Dear X: Report

Actress Kim Yoo Jung, well known for her performance in the popular SBS Korean drama My Demon, is all ready to take on a new project. She will reportedly star in the upcoming thriller K-drama titled Dear X. It is an adaptation of a webtoon by VANZIUN. The webtoon has entertained viewers with its intense storyline, and fans are eager to see how it will look on the screen. Renowned South Korean television director Lee Eung-Bok, known for his work on series like Descendants of the Sun and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is directing Dear X, reports Soompi. His previous works have been critically acclaimed and have a huge fan base.

In the upcoming drama, Kim Yoo Jung is reportedly in talks to play the role of the lead female character named Baek Ah Jin who is charming and has antisocial personality disorder. According to Mydramalist, Dear X is the story of the downfall of the nation’s top actress, Baek Ah Jin, and her hidden face. Describing the character, Allkpop informs, “With sharp insight, she manipulates those around her to fulfill her desires.”

Kim Yoo-Jung has risen to fame in the last few years for her acting skills and ability to portray complex characters. Especially, her role in Kdrama My Demon got her international recognition and many fans. Now, as she steps into the shoes of Baek Ah-Jin in Dear X, viewers are curious to see how she will bring this character to life.

Kim Yoo Jung has long been working in the Korean Film and TV industry. She made her on-screen debut as a child actor when she was just 4 in 2003. Her career graph rapidly ascended and she became a sought-after name after starring in popular works like Love in the Moonlight (2016), Backstreet Rookie (2020), Lovers of the Red Sky (2021), My Demon (2023), Chicken Nugget (2024), and more.

The actress was most recently appreciated for her role in the Netflix original series titled Chicken Nugget released in March this year.

The screenplay for the upcoming drama is being written by Choi Ja Won and it will be produced by the company Monster Union.