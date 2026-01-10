শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
Dhurandhar's Sara Arjun, 20, Is Breaking The Internet With Her Bold Look | Bollywood News 'Balance toh khatam nahi ho gaya?': Wasim Akram pokes fun at PSL franchises | WATCH | Cricket News 'My House Could Have Been Next': Daisy Shah Recounts Horrifying Fire Incident In Her Building | Bollywood News Mustafizur Rahman controversy: BCCI breaks silence on Bangladesh's request to shift T20 World Cup matches | Cricket News Katrina Kaif Wishes 'ZNMD' Co-Star Farhan Akhtar 'Love And Light', Sends Him Birthday Wishes | Bollywood News SA20: 'Commercially, we're having our strongest year' – Graeme Smith | Cricket News Kendall Jenner Breaks Silence On Longstanding Rumour She's Secretly Lesbian: 'I'd Be Out If I Was' | Hollywood News Black Mirror Renewed For Season 8 At Netflix, Charlie Brooker Confirms Return | Hollywood News Priyanka Chopra Being Considered For Iconic Villain Rita Repulsa In Power Rangers Series? | Hollywood News Shin Min Ah Eyes First Post-Marriage Drama, In Talks To Romance Lee Jin Wook | Korean News
'My House Could Have Been Next': Daisy Shah Recounts Horrifying Fire Incident In Her Building

  শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
'My House Could Have Been Next': Daisy Shah Recounts Horrifying Fire Incident In Her Building


Daisy Shah recounted a terrifying fire in her Bandra neighbourhood, saying her house could have been next. Pets died, and emergency services were delayed due to traffic.

Daisy Shah recounted a terrifying fire in her Bandra neighbourhood.



Actor Daisy Shah recently experienced a frightening fire incident in her neighbourhood. The actress recalled how the fire broke out after a spark from a sky shot used during a political rally went inside a neighbour’s house. Recounting the scary encounter, Shah revealed that she keeps her house windows closed because she has a pet dog, but if the situation had been otherwise, her house could have also caught fire due to carelessness.

While speaking to Mid-Day, the actress said, “Luckily, there were no human casualties. I’ll put it that way, but my neighbour had pets, their cats escaped; however, their fishes and birds couldn’t survive the fire.”

“My house is 20 feet away from where the fire was. Yes, my house could have been the next target,” Daisy added.

While talking about the traffic during office hours and how it delayed the emergency services from reaching on time, Shah said, “Considering it was office hours, and we do not have a dedicated lane for ambulances and fire engines, it took them about 30–35 minutes to reach.”

“Our country’s AQI has already gotten so bad. We don’t need crackers. There is no proper place dedicated to bursting crackers. Abroad, they have specific spaces. We don’t have such measures here,” the actress added while calling bursting crackers a menace, and continued, “I am raising a question against the system, not against one political party. Each and every party should be held accountable.”

Fire Breaks Out in Residential Building

A fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Bandra (East) area on Tuesday night. The fire on the 11th floor of the building was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 8:54 pm, news agency PTI reported.

The fire was confined to the 11th floor, and Fire Brigade personnel brought it under control within 10–15 minutes, according to officials.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Daisy Shah shared a video and strongly criticised the irresponsible behaviour that, according to her, led to the frightening incident.

She also revealed that those responsible for the fire fled the spot after the incident, leaving residents to deal with the consequences.

January 10, 2026

January 10, 2026, 08:29 IST

News movies bollywood ‘My House Could Have Been Next’: Daisy Shah Recounts Horrifying Fire Incident In Her Building
