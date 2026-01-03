‘My Phone Hasn’t Stopped Ringing’: Suparn S Varma Shares Response To Emraan Hashmi’s Haq OTT Release | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 03, 2026, 19:54 IST

Director Suparn S Varma shares his excitement over Haq’s OTT release on Netflix, saying his phone “hasn’t stopped ringing” from viewers’ positive responses.

Haq is inspired by the life and legal battle of Shah Bano Begum.(Photo Credit:X)

Director Suparn S Varma, who recently enjoyed an amazing box office run of Haq starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, is now celebrating the film getting an amazing response after its OTT premiere. Haq recently released on Netflix on January 2, and as the movie is now available on the OTT platform, the director has reacted to the response he is getting from the public.

Inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case, Haq explores themes of justice, dignity, and personal rights. Sharing his excitement about the movie’s release, Suparn S Varma said that he hopes the movie will now reach a wider audience and that people who couldn’t catch it in theatres will be able to watch it in the comfort of their homes.

“Now that Haq is streaming on Netflix, I woke up to messages and DMs from people who watched it right at the midnight drop. Since then, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. With Netflix, the film has reached audiences across the world, and the response has been truly overwhelming. People have been incredibly effusive in their appreciation not just for the film, but also for the writing and the performances by Emraan and Yami. The emotional reactions I’ve received have been deeply moving,” he said, as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Haq was originally released in theatres in November 2025. The film revolves around Shazia (Yami Gautam Dhar), a woman married to rich lawyer Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi). Abbas unexpectedly takes home a second wife and quickly breaks his marriage with Shazia by triple talaq. The movie then focuses on Shazia’s legal battle to defend her rights. Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh perform important parts alongside Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.

Haq received largely positive reviews from all but failed to leave a mark at the box office. The film, which was made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, earned nearly Rs 30 crore.

Previously, Yami Gautam also spoke about Haq’s positive reviews and wrote on social media, “The power of ‘word of mouth’. No foul play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from a trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like Haq to be a success. It’s a rarity, and I shall cherish this moment for life.”

