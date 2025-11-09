‘My Whole Heart’: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Pens Emotional Note As Son Joy Nears First Birthday | Television News

Last Updated: November 09, 2025, 15:45 IST

Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates son Joy’s first birthday with heartfelt posts, sharing how motherhood with Shanawaz Shaikh has transformed her life.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets emotional as her son turns one.

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a heartfelt post as her son Joy approached his first birthday.

The doting mother expressed the deep bond she feels with her little one. Calling him “my baby, my whole heart,” Devoleena reflected on how her world perfectly fits in her arms. On Sunday, the ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress shared a couple of her adorable photos where she is seen holding her little son in her arms. Sharing these sweet images, Bhattacharjee wrote, “My world fits perfectly in my arms Can’t believe he’s almost one… my baby, my whole heart #emotional #devoleena #momson #joy.”

The carousel of photos features the actress lovingly cradling her son in her arms as they pose together in a park, capturing tender moments of affection and joy.

Interestingly, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been sharing sweet glimpses of her life with her son on Instagram, often reflecting on the joys and challenges of motherhood. In her recent posts, she spoke about embracing the journey of being a mother.

Last week, Devoleena reflected on how motherhood has transformed her life. She described the experience as both exhausting and beautiful, with no fixed schedule or personal time, but filled with endless love, tiny giggles, and moments that revolve around her child.

Posting photos with her baby boy, the actress had written, “They say motherhood changes you… and it truly does. There’s no schedule, no pause button, no “me time”….just endless love, tiny giggles, and days that start and end with this little soul. It’s messy, it’s tiring, it’s imperfect — but it’s also the most beautiful chapter of my life. Every second with him reminds me why it’s all worth it. #motherhood #devoleena.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband, fitness trainer Shanawaz Shaikh, welcomed their baby boy on December 18, 2024. Sharing the happy news with a heartwarming video, she wrote, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here…18/12/2024.” (sic)

First Published: November 09, 2025, 15:45 IST

