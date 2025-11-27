Naagin 7: First Look Of Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Karan Kundrra And Eisha Singh’s Characters Revealed | Television News

Last Updated: November 27, 2025, 18:01 IST

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Naagin has arrived to destroy the enemies, as revealed in the promo for season 7 of the series.

Naagin 7’s promo revealed the release date of the upcoming television serial. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 7 is taking the Internet by storm. As makers released the promo of the upcoming serial, it features Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary as the lead of the shape-shifting saga alongside Karan Kundrra and Eisha Singh in key roles, leaving fans excited. Additionally, the promo revealed the new show’s release date.

On Colors TV’s official Instagram handle, a new promo for Naagin 7 has been released, starring Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary in the serpent avatar. The video begins with Karan Kundra declaring that the devastation has begun following some of the most intense moments of the promo. “Tabahi ki shuruat hochuki hai (The destruction has begun),” he tells his family while setting the tone for impending chaos.

Priyanka Chaudhary’s Transformation Into A Naagin Avatar

As the narration about “Mahayudh” (great war) continues in the background, the promo video reveals that it will be set in the Mahakumbh mela. Afterwards, Eisha Singh and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary can be seen staring at the Nag Mandir with the former telling in Hindi, “This is the Nag Mandir. It’s said that wish-fulfilling snakes and serpents meet here.” Initially, Priyanka appears in a timid, innocent avatar, wearing her goggles with minimal styling. Soon, she is shown transforming into a serpent, fully prepared to face her enemies. This time, viewers will also see dragons on the show.

When Will Naagin 7 Release?

With a stellar cast, revived mythology, intensified drama, and a fan base already rooting for it, Naagin 7 promises a slithering new chapter. Alongside the video, the makers announced the show’s release date. It will begin airing on Colors and JioHotstar on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 pm, starting December 27.

“Aapka hukum saraakhon par! Taiyaar ho jaaiye dekhne Naagin ki nayi dastaan! Dekhiye #Naagin, 27th December se, Sat- Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors aur @jiohotstar par,” read the caption.

Fans’ Reaction To Naagin 7 Latest Promo

Dramatic visuals, thrilling hints about the supernatural storyline, and everything else simply wowed the fans, who flooded the post’s comment section showcasing their anticipation for the same.

A user said, “I can’t wait to see her in a completely different role from her previous work.” Another added, “This Girl will slay like always #priyankachaharchoudhary.” Someone mentioned, “#priyankachaharchoudhary is talent, confidence, and rare beauty.” “The shunning Queen will slay it,” read a comment. Many others also showed their loved for Karan and Eisha.

Talking about previous instalments, Mouni Roy played Naagin in the first and second seasons, followed by other actresses, including Hina Khan, Karshma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandana, Tejasswi Prakash, Sayantani Ghosh, Nia Sharma, Rashmi Desai, and Jasmine Bhasin.

